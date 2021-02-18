Gasoline at Rs 100: PM Modi says to reduce dependence on imports

Chennai: The Center is sensitive to the concerns of the middle class, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In laying the cornerstone from a distance for key projects in Tamil Nadu’s oil and gas sector on Wednesday, Modi blamed predecessor governments for rising fuel prices.

If previous governments had taken steps to make India self-sufficient in energy, it would not have to depend on imports, he said, attributing the current record fuel prices to India which imports more than 85 % of oil and 53% of gas to face its 2019. -20. Modi said his government is working for the middle class.

Can a diverse and talented nation like ours be so dependent on imported energy? If we had focused on these topics much earlier, our middle class would not be overwhelmed. From now on, it is our collective duty to work for clean and green sources of energy and to reduce energy dependence.

Over the past six years, oil and gas projects worth over Rs 50,000 crore have been approved for implementation in Tamil Nadu, where elections are tied, he said. All projects are the result of the joint efforts of our coherent policies and initiatives for sustainable growth of India.

Modi laid the foundation for the Ramanathapuram-Thoothukudi gas pipeline, the gasoline desulphurization unit at Chennai Petroleum Corporation and the Cauvery Basin refinery in Nagapattinam. He said the Nagapattinam base refinery will have 80% local supplies and services. “The refinery will stimulate the development of transportation facilities, downstream petrochemical industries, and ancillary and small-scale industries in the region,” he said.

The pipeline from Ramanathapuram to Tuticorin will monetize gas from CGSB’s gas fields. “This pipeline will provide Spic with cheaper natural gas for the manufacture of fertilizers. It will now be available continuously without any storage requirements and should save Rs 70 to 95 crore in production cost per year and reduce the cost of fertilizer production, ”he said.



The government will focus on increasing the share of energy from renewable sources. “By 2030, 40% of all energy will be produced from green energy sources,” he said. India is putting more and more emphasis on ethanol to help farmers and consumers. “Emphasis is placed on the continued use of solar energy to become a leader in the sector. Public transport is encouraged and alternative sources like LED bulbs are adopted to allow huge savings for households of the middle class, ”he said. While striving to meet the growing demand for energy, India must also reduce its dependence on energy imports and diversify its import sources. “In 2019-2020, India ranked 4th in terms of refining capacity. About 65.2 million tonnes of petroleum products were exported. This number is expected to increase,” he said.