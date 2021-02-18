‘Turkey has destroyed nearly 13,000 terrorists since 2015’





Turkey has “destroyed” more than 12,900 terrorists inside and outside the country, the Turkish president said on Wednesday. “[Since July 2015], More than 12,900 terrorists, including 6,000 in the country and 6,900 abroad, have been destroyed, ”Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting at the presidential complex. “During these operations, nearly 1,300 terrorists were wounded, while more than 1,300 terrorists were captured alive,” he said, adding that at least 2,243 terrorists surrendered to the forces of security. “Thus, the number of neutralized terrorists reached 17,750,” he noted, claiming that Turkey had eliminated, over the past five years, a considerable number of high-ranking terrorists that the PKK terrorist group was assembling. For years. Erdogan said Turkey has been fighting terrorism for 40 years and doing everything possible to eradicate it. The terrorist group, which has become a pawn of some countries in the region and world powers, has been reactivated with many tools since 2013, he said, adding that Turkey had carried out extensive counterterrorism operations to eliminate the terrorist group. Speaking of the coup that was defeated on July 15, 2016 in the country, the president said that the Turkish nation had taught a historic lesson to those who tried to bring Turkey to its knees using all methods, from coup to terror. Recalling that at least 251 people were martyred on the night of July 15, 2016, while 2,734 people were injured, Erdogan said that Turkey had carried out a number of operations to break a terrorist corridor that had been created on along the southern borders of the country. He said Turkey had never shed the blood of an innocent person and had “no shame in colonizing a single geography or society in the past and never will.” Erdogan said that since July 2015, the number of security forces martyred in operations carried out inside and outside Turkey is 1,259, including 401 soldiers, 443 members of the gendarmerie, 299 police officers and 116 guards. of security. During its more than 30-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU – was responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women , children and infants. FETO and its American leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.







