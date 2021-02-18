Debra Antney reveals why she really loves Donald Trump





DJ Scream and Big Bank only share important facts in their podcast, as they chop it up with popular figures in today’s entertainment industry.

Big Facts with Big Bank and DJ Scream is back with another thrilling episode starring business mogul Debra Antney.

First, Ms. Deb clarified her support for former President Donald Trump. Late last year, the entertainment director came under fire for speaking out publicly in favor of 45.

It’s not that I’m in love with him. First of all, what is democracy? And that’s what you need to think about. It has nothing to do with anything, she explained. I’ll keep a hundred with you, I’m not voting for one or the other. I said if I had to vote I would go there because it is the lesser evil.

She continued: I’m a realist, you understand? So it doesn’t erase anything. He lets you know what’s going on. You already know it. He is not a controlled individual. So, I love him because you can’t control him.

21 Savage made a random appearance over the Big Banks phone, but it wasn’t as unexpected as what Mrs. Deb had to say next.

I don’t care who is in this office right now. They won’t do anything for me. They don’t do anything for any of us because we don’t do anything for ourselves, she said. That’s what it is until we learn to hang out together.

When asked what she thought of Trump and the differences in her response to the murder of unarmed blacks versus their white counterparts, the mogul told the crew that her focus and pain were with the parents of those whose lives were taken, being that she also lost children.

Continuing, Ms Deb emphasized how entertainment has always been a way of life for her, revealing that the medium serves as a distraction from other issues she deals with. And after several brief visits to Georgia, the official said she made the big move to the fishing state in the mid-90s. However, what many may not know is that ‘she also competed in the 1996 Olympics, which were held in Atlanta. And my number on my torch was 007. I ran. I’ve done a lot of things here, she explained.

It was my start. My introduction was really coming to Georgia, because I was from the Department of Family and Child Services, BCW, which is the office of child welfare in New York City, and I did DFACs here, and I learned about the city, she continued.

Surprisingly, Ms Deb told the team that she didn’t want anything to do with music when she first moved to Georgia after previously being in the music business in New York City. Instead, she wanted to focus on her family and rebuild herself. I was a whole new person here in Georgia. No one knew me. I do not know you. You do not know me. And I really have to live and take care of my kids and do the things where I’m not going to go to jail or end up being six feet shorter because I was really about this life, she says.

When asked about her stance on working with clients who were primarily culturally sidelined, she admitted that most of her artists struggled but ultimately found success. Damn near everyone I’ve had well I’ll go here I’m not going to say everyone because Juice got to NYC quickly. They loved Juice, she explained. Nicki [Minaj] was dumped where she couldn’t be in New York … Gucci [Mane] was damn blackballed, and you know that shit … French Montana couldn’t do nothing. So when you look at these things, it doesn’t matter what they are if the street throws you. Who are the next people who mark you that solidify you from the streets. This is where it gets a little bigger.

In more detail, Ms Deb broke down the strategy she used to get some of her clients successful by moving them to different cities where they would gain traction faster. Still, the journey for people like French Montana has not been easy, another reason Ms Deb said she had a problem with the way stories are told in the music industry. Why not keep 100 and continue your struggle here? she asked Big Bank. It’s when it’s good. You should be proud to have evolved from dirt, and you have come. Something that they thought couldn’t grow, doesn’t grow.

Scream then asked the former manager what led to the breakdown of those relationships. The separation, let’s start with Gucc. I was not fired by Gucci. When we sat down and talked about him cleaning himself he said to me, aunt, I need people to respect me. He said: When you walk into the room they respect you and they talk to you, even when they talk about me they talk about me and they talk to you. I want to learn to be a man to run my business. Deb revealed that after promising to clean it up and doing some financial exchanges, they went their separate ways. She admitted that there might have been an issue between her and rapper So Icy after signing rapper OJ da Juiceman, but says it wasn’t an opportunity she was willing to let go.

Regarding her other clients, Deb explained that the industry environment played a huge role in how the relationship ended, but for the most part, she supported every action she ever took. business for them.

If you enjoyed the conversation that took place, stay tuned each week for another episode of Big Facts. Watch the latest show above!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos