Politics
Boris Johnson should consider lifting restrictions as soon as possible
Mappy days
If Boris Johnson is looking at data, rather than dates, before deciding on a roadmap to recovery, yesterday’s numbers should make him think about lifting the restrictions as soon as possible.
Britain’s largest virus investigation found Covid infections fell even faster than scientists could have hoped.
Read our live coronavirus blog for the latest news and updates
Cases have fallen by two-thirds in one month; falls in all regions; and the rate R as low as 0.6.
Meanwhile, Covid deaths have fallen by more than 25% in one week.
The Prime Minister is right to remain cautious as this lockdown is to be the very last one, but it is clearly working and if the vaccine is as effective as expected, we will finally win the war against the virus.
It is not by accident.
There are heroes of this battle everywhere you look.
NHS staff and key workers who have been on the front lines since the very start of the pandemic have been joined by the military and an army of volunteers for the incredible rollout of the vaccine.
Scientists who developed jabs in record time are now following variants, pioneering treatments and stepping up testing, along with the amazing volunteers ready to be guinea pigs.
And while the police have had the delicate task of cracking down on the Covidiots, the vast majority of Britons have stoically suffered unprecedented restrictions on our freedoms to defeat the disease.
The UK may unfortunately not have been prepared for the pandemic, but we are helping get the world out of it.
Haul for a
Among those who have more than proven their worth during the Covid crisis are the carriers who have worked tirelessly through successive lockdowns.
It is the little-known truck drivers who have kept our supermarket shelves well stocked; it was the hourly delivery drivers who brought groceries and merchandise to our doors while we were locked up.
An increase in the fuel tax in the coming months. The budget would be a kick in the teeth for everyone, but it is not only these companies that would suffer.
It would be a hammer blow not only for motorists, but also for their families, as a Minister of the Treasury once admitted.
Hopefully the main lieutenants advising Chancellor Rishi Sunak haven’t forgotten their previous opposition to the hated tax.
Phil power
It is obviously worrying that Prince Philip, 99, is hospitalized.
It is therefore reassuring to hear that the Duke of Edinburgh does not suffer from Covid, was able to enter King Edward VII Hospital in London unaided and was in good spirits.
Get well soon, Philip.
ESTHER RANTZEN
Let’s make Covid Remembrance Day for all our loved ones, lost and saved
ROD COVER
Prince Harry acts like a YouTuber with a bloated ego
JANE MOORE
If privacy is so vital to Harry and Meghan, why don’t they stay schtum?
THE SUN SAYS
No amount of Zoom lessons will replace the billion lost school days
ADRIAN CHILES
As Covid hits beach towns, I say ‘I wish you weren’t disappearing’
DO YOU HAVE a story? RING The Sun on 0207782 4104 or WHATSAPP on 07423720250 or EMAIL[email protected]
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]