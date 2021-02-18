Boris Johnson should consider lifting restrictions as soon as possible

Mappy days

If Boris Johnson is looking at data, rather than dates, before deciding on a roadmap to recovery, yesterday’s numbers should make him think about lifting the restrictions as soon as possible.

Britain’s largest virus investigation found Covid infections fell even faster than scientists could have hoped.

Cases have fallen by two-thirds in one month; falls in all regions; and the rate R as low as 0.6.

Meanwhile, Covid deaths have fallen by more than 25% in one week.

The Prime Minister is right to remain cautious as this lockdown is to be the very last one, but it is clearly working and if the vaccine is as effective as expected, we will finally win the war against the virus.

It is not by accident.

There are heroes of this battle everywhere you look.

NHS staff and key workers who have been on the front lines since the very start of the pandemic have been joined by the military and an army of volunteers for the incredible rollout of the vaccine.

Scientists who developed jabs in record time are now following variants, pioneering treatments and stepping up testing, along with the amazing volunteers ready to be guinea pigs.

And while the police have had the delicate task of cracking down on the Covidiots, the vast majority of Britons have stoically suffered unprecedented restrictions on our freedoms to defeat the disease.

The UK may unfortunately not have been prepared for the pandemic, but we are helping get the world out of it.

Among those who have more than proven their worth during the Covid crisis are the carriers who have worked tirelessly through successive lockdowns.

It is the little-known truck drivers who have kept our supermarket shelves well stocked; it was the hourly delivery drivers who brought groceries and merchandise to our doors while we were locked up.

An increase in the fuel tax in the coming months. The budget would be a kick in the teeth for everyone, but it is not only these companies that would suffer.

It would be a hammer blow not only for motorists, but also for their families, as a Minister of the Treasury once admitted.

Hopefully the main lieutenants advising Chancellor Rishi Sunak haven’t forgotten their previous opposition to the hated tax.

It is obviously worrying that Prince Philip, 99, is hospitalized.

It is therefore reassuring to hear that the Duke of Edinburgh does not suffer from Covid, was able to enter King Edward VII Hospital in London unaided and was in good spirits.

Get well soon, Philip.

