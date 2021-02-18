Politics
PM Modi to virtually launch infrastructure projects in Assam today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch several videoconferencing infrastructure projects in Assam on Thursday, the prime minister’s office said.
The projects include Mahabahu-Brahmaputra, which aims to provide seamless connectivity to the eastern parts of India and includes various development activities for people living around the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers.
The launch of Mahabahu-Brahmaputra will be marked by the inauguration of operations of Ro-Pax ships between the island of Neamati-Majuli, North Guwahati-South Guwahati and Dhubri-Hatsingimari.
The Ro-Pax operation between Neamati and Majuli will reduce the total distance of 420 km currently traveled by vehicles to just 12 km, which will have a substantial impact on the logistics of small industries in the region.
The ships, namely the MV Rani Gaidinliu and the MV Sachin Dev Burman, will become operational.
The introduction of the Ro-Pax MV JFR Jacob vessel between north and south Guwahati will reduce the distance traveled from about 40 km to just 3 km. The introduction of the MV Bob Khathing between Dhubri and Hatsingimari will reduce the distance traveled from 220 km to 28 km, which will result in a huge saving in distance and travel time.
In addition to this, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Inland Waterway Transport Terminal (IWT) at Jogighopa, various tourist piers on the Brahmaputra River, the Dhubri Phulbari Bridge and perform Bhumi Pujan for the construction of the Majuli Bridge, reducing the time. journey for people in Assam.
The proposed Dhubri Phulbari Bridge will be located on NH-127B, coming from Srirampur on NH-27 (east-west corridor), and ending at Nongstoin on NH-106 in Meghalaya. It will link Dhubri in Assam to Phulbari, Tura, Rongram and Rongjeng in Meghalaya.
The bridge, to be built with a total cost of approximately 4,997 crore, will meet the long-standing demand of the populations of Assam and Meghalaya who depended on ferry services to travel between the two banks of the river. It will reduce the road distance from 205 km to 19 km, or the total length of the bridge.
The PM is also expected to launch digital solutions for the ease of doing business.
