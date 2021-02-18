EU, WHO / Europe join forces to support deployment of COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination in Azerbaijan





The European Union and the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe will work together in a major effort to support the deployment of COVID-19 vaccines and immunization in Azerbaijan. The project funded by the European Union and implemented by WHO will cover all phases – constituting ‘end-to-end’ support – of the deployment and vaccination of the COVID-19 vaccine and will also constitute a major investment to strengthen the routine immunization system. According to the WHO country office in Azerbaijan, the project will be implemented by WHO to support key national counterparts, the Ministry of Health and the TABIB, over a period of three years as part of a € 40 million initiative funded by the European Union to support six countries in the WHO European Region for the preparation, deployment and monitoring of the deployment of COVID-19 vaccines. “This project will contribute to the rapid deployment of vaccines in EU partner countries, including Azerbaijan. We are waiting for all these vaccines to try to turn the last year of lockdown into a new year of hope and to get back to normal life. We proudly work as a “Team Europe”, with the WHO, in solidarity with our partners, we build on the previous cooperation when we delivered personal protective and medical equipment last year and quickly reoriented our programs bilateral to support socio-economic recovery, ”said the delegation of the European Union in Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas. “We have started vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan since January. We greatly appreciate the cooperation with the EU and WHO on risk communication, vaccine logistics and the development of a cold chain for vaccine storage as part of our multiplatform approach to vaccine deployment ”, said the head of the TABB’s disease prevention and control department, Dr Yagut Garayeva, while stressing the importance of the initiative. WHO Representative and Head of WHO Country Office in Azerbaijan, Dr Hande Harmanci said: “Vaccines offer hope and protection to those on the front lines of this pandemic and to those who are more at risk living in fear of its devastating effects. With this generous support, WHO can strengthen its collaboration with the Azerbaijani government to ensure that vaccines can reach those who need them most, as quickly and efficiently as possible. “ The funds will initially be used to support the first phase of readiness and deployment, with a focus on impending needs in strategic programmatic areas such as planning, equipment / supplies, health worker training and campaigns. of information. The project builds on the continued support of the European Union and WHO for the countries’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the EU’s joint solidarity initiative of € 35 million for health, aiming to support partner countries in their fight against the virus and to better fight against the virus. needs of the most vulnerable. News.Az

