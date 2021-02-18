Donald Trump “hated” Brexit backed by the EU’s ex-POTUS because he wanted to see the bloc collapse | World | News





The former US president has enjoyed a roller coaster relationship with the UK, sparking a furious reaction from politicians and millions of Britons during scheduled visits to the country. He was a strong supporter of Brexit, but launched a scathing attack on former Prime Minister Theresa May for her handling of the UK’s exit from the EU. But Mr Trump has enjoyed a much healthier relationship with his replacement Boris Johnson, often praising the PM and occasionally suggesting that a lucrative post-Brexit trade deal between the UK and the US may be imminent.

However, the same cannot be said of his relationship with the EU, with the former US president often at odds with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and leading EU figures such as the Chancellor. German Angela Merkel.

Mr Trump has often been very critical of the EU, which he once accused of trying to undermine the United States by operating as a single trading bloc in what has escalated into a large-scale trade war. ladder.

In 2018, he told CBS News in the US: “Well I think we have a lot of enemies.

“I think the European Union is an enemy, which it does to us in trade.”

Today Italian politician Marta Dassù, who served as deputy foreign minister under Mario Monti’s government from 2011 to 2014, claimed that Mr. Trump “hated” the EU, with her Brexit support highlighting his wish that the block be destroyed.

She said: “Former President Donald Trump hated the European Union, so he strongly supported Brexit as the first step towards European disintegration.”

But Ms Dassù added new US President Joe Biden, who spoke out against Brexit and left a trade deal with the UK hanging, “takes a very different stance and has no preconceived notions about -to the EU “.

This week, the online conference titled: “ The West, Biden’s America, and US-European Relations, ” hosted by Europa Atlantica, Riformismo e Libertà and Formiche, highlighted the role extremely important of the new Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi in the future relations between the United States and the EU.

It is hoped that a new start between the two sides is now on the horizon, particularly with Mr Biden taking his seat in the White House.

Fabrizio Cicchitto, president of Riformismo e Libertà, said: “In Europe, Draghi will have a lot to say, both as regards the examination of various issues (I am thinking of the fiscal pact) and as regards a reinterpretation of strategic relationships.

“I believe that a relationship will be restored between the United States and Europe, a continent that is now being slapped and attacked by Russia and China.

“I hope that with France and Germany, Italy will be able to have a significant and eminent position, given the prestige of its Prime Minister and the fact that it has a government representative of all political forces”.

Earlier Wednesday, Mr Draghi sent a stern message to Eurosceptics in Italy, pledging his loyalty to an “ever more integrated EU”.

In his first speech to Parliament as Prime Minister of Italy, the former President of the European Central Bank (ECB) showed his allegiance to the EU and urged those who will support his government to accept the “irreversibility” of the decision to join the euro zone.

He declared: “Supporting this government means sharing the irreversibility of the choice of the euro.

“This means sharing the prospect of an increasingly integrated European Union that will provide a common public budget capable of supporting countries in times of recession.

“Nation-states remain the benchmark for our citizens, but in areas defined by their weakness, they abandon national sovereignty to acquire shared sovereignty.”

Mr Draghi’s comments came after League leader Matteo Salvini said on Tuesday that “only death is irreversible” after being challenged over the new prime minister’s warning in 2018 that Italy will not would never leave the eurozone.

During his ECB leadership, Mr. Draghi had claimed that the euro was “irreversible”, insisting that more people around the world wanted to join the eurozone and its successful monetary union.

Additional reporting by Maria Ortega.

