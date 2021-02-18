IHC issues four-man opinions in land acquisition case – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Judge Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri of the High Court of Islamabad (IHC) on Wednesday sent notifications to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nephew, Deputy Commissioner (Rural), District Magistrate and Banigala SHO on a petition filed against forced acquisition of land from petitioners.

Petitioners Azmatullah and Mohammad Umar Gondal filed the petition through their lawyer Raja Rizwan Abbasi and the Danish Abbasi.

The petition stated that the petitioners had purchased land measuring 30 kanals in Mohra Noor Islamabad, which is adjacent to the land of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that out of 30 kanals they sold 16 kanals while 14 kanals of land were in their possession.

According to the petition, the petitioners have started landscaping and designed the land to convert it into an orchard, workers have also been hired for this purpose. However, the Deputy (Rural) Commissioner and SHO Banigala prevented them from building.

When the petitioners approached the district magistrate (deputy commissioner) and others, they were told that Shahraz Azeem Khan, nephew of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was interested in purchasing their land and informed the petitioner that he was better for them to sell these lands to Le nepeu des PM.

The petition argued that the district administration and the Banigala SHO gave self-styled advice to the petitioners to sell this property in favor of Shahraz Azeem Khan at a lucrative price and informed them that since this property is adjacent to the property of the Prime Minister and one of the sponsors Shahraz Khan is the nephew of Imran Khan so it is better for them to get rid of this piece of land adding that the deputy commissioner, AC rural and SHO Banigala also threatened the petitioners never to allow them to exercise any kind of activity in the country due to the influence of certain upper districts.

He said the petitioners were called by the Deputy Commissioner when they arrived at his office, he arranged their phone conversation with the Prime Minister’s nephew. The petitioners asserted that Shahraz Khan categorically asked them to sell their land or face consequences.

In accordance with the petition, the district administration threatened the petitioners that they would be placed in the fourth list of the anti-terrorism law or that they would be imprisoned under section 3 of the maintenance of public order and when they would be released. from prison, their property would be occupied. and they would never be compensated.

According to the petition, under article 23 of the Constitution, every citizen has the right to own or dispose of their property.

The petitioners called on the court to declare the forced acquisition of their legal land illegal and to prevent the district administration and the police from interfering in the matter.

Posted in Dawn, February 18, 2021

