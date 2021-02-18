Biden to choose new Labor Board top cop, cancel Trump apprenticeship program





Ahead of a meeting with labor officials Wednesday afternoon, the White House said Biden would also revoke former President Donald Trumps’ executive order creating an industry-led apprenticeship program, which sought to reduce the role of the federal government in creating and monitoring these training opportunities.

The industry-recognized apprenticeship program created as a result of the Trump order has been criticized by Democrats, who have warned that it does not allow the government to properly oversee the programs it is funding for oversight of quality and efficiency.

The White House contends that the program has lower quality standards than registered apprenticeship programs that are overseen by the Department of Labor. Bidens’ executive action on Wednesday will order the agency to issue regulations to dismantle the Trump-era agenda and re-establish a national advisory committee on learning to provide advice to the agency.

Instead, Biden endorses the Democrats’ National Learning Act, which was passed by the House with bipartisan support earlier this month. This bill would expand registered apprenticeship, youth apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs, an effort Democrats say will create nearly a million new job training opportunities and generate billions of dollars in benefits to taxpayers.

Abruzzo’s nomination is likely to spark a confirmation battle in the Senate, where Republicans have sharply criticized Biden’s decision to fire Robb before his term ends in November, calling it unprecedented. “

Earlier this month, several Republicans sent a letter to the White House questioning whether Biden’s transition had been influenced by CWA employer Abruzzo and the international union of service workers, pointing to media reports. that the unions had pushed the idea of ​​firing Robb to Biden’s team.

Those who criticize the move also suggest that Biden may have cost himself much-needed political capital in the Senate just before Democrats took over the agency tasked with enforcing federal collective bargaining laws.

Republicans could decide to use the razor-thin voting margins in the Senate to delay Bidens’ nominees on the board. In addition to a vacancy for a permanent general counsel, the five-member board currently has one empty Democratic seat and will have another to fill when the term of Republican member William Emanuels expires in August.

