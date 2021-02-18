2 YouTube vloggers ‘disappear’ after mocking President Xi Jinping





At least two Chinese video producers were reported missing Tuesday on the eve of the Lunar New Year over allegations of mockery by Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The head of the popular YouTube channel Qiang Guo Wa Ha, specializing in Ru Bao, a Mandarin term that implies humor against the Chinese president, told state press that the president and the director of the controversial YouTube channel had disappeared last Tuesday and no information could be traced. back to his whereabouts. Sources from the Apple Daily newspaper and Radio Free Asia revealed that Ru Mo Lian She referred to Xi as Bao Zi, which referred to a steam bun in Mandarin, for which she was heavily criticized. She coined the term following her visit to a restaurant in Beijing where she ordered bread in December 2013. Then, the concept of black humor was changed and adopted by several YouTube channels. Several videos, over the past few years, which mocked the Communist leader as Ru Bao portraying him as a version of Winnie The Pooh have been taken by Youtube for copyright infringement of the regime of President Xi Jinpings of Shanghai Hode Information Technology. Co. Ltd. years, made arbitrary detentions against pro-democracy activities and those who condemned his government on charges of subversion of state power. Many prominent businessmen, including the CEO of Alibabas, have mysteriously disappeared in the past after becoming critics of Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Read: Alibaba Shares Jump After Jack Ma’s First Appearance In Three Months On Online Surfaces Read: Jack Ma ‘reappears’ amid death or detention speculation, netizens say ‘he’s back’ ‘Missing’ Ink Girl Video Creator In December 2020, another Chinese activist Dong Yaoqiong, who berated the Chinese Communist regime and tweeted images titled Ink Girl showing a degraded Xi Jinping poster, were detained by Chinese authorities in Zhuzhou city, province. from Hunan. A Yaogiong supporter, Ou Biaofeng, was also held by police under administrative detention. The Yaogoings family, who criticized the Communist Party for thought control, accused the CCP of intense surveillance and human rights violations after his wife was restricted from freedom of movement and freedom of movement. contact other people. Dongs’ video and tweets were deleted and he had been missing since. Read: Jack Ma who disappeared along with 4 other ‘down’ billionaires: CEO of the company Equity Read: Where is Jack Ma, the e-commerce pioneer in China?







