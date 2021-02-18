How Democrats Can Make Sure Trump Never Shows Up Again





Former President Donald Trump’s Second Indictment Donald Trump Biden: ‘I’m Tired of Talking About Trump’ Hacker Claims Stealing Files from Trump-Linked Law Firm: WSJ Texas Governor Faces criticism for managing the fallout from the winter storm. first: an acquittal based on evidence that was never actually presented. Even when their eyes were riveted on the grotesque images of armed insurgents invading Capitol Hill, Republican senators silently weighed in on much heavier evidence: when you defy Donald Trump, you may not survive a primary.

They watched each other on video monitors to save their lives; but all they could think of was running for the next election or, in the case of some, for the presidency.

For now, it appears the attempt to stop Trump from running for office has failed. There is talk of other options, including the application of the 14th Amendment, which bars virtually anyone who has taken an oath to the Constitution and has engaged in an insurgency from taking office.

But there’s another way Democrats can make sure Trump can’t run in 2024. They can defeat him in 2021 with policies that provide significant relief. It means focusing government energies on continuing to immunize the country. On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that about 38.3 million people had received at least one dose of COVID-9 vaccine, more than 70 million doses have been distributed and the United States is administering now about 1.5 million doses each. Day, a goal set by President BidenJoe Biden Biden balks at student loan forgiveness plan K Biden offers to help woman get vaccine for son with pre-existing disease Biden optimistic The United States will be in “ very difficult circumstances different ” with the pandemic by Christmas PLUS when he took office. If in 2024 COVID-19 is a nightmare memory instead of a daily crisis, a Trump candidacy will be weakened.

It also means restoring the economy by moving from Paycheck Protection Program (PPPs) to Build Back Better (BBB) ​​initiatives. In 2008, the last time Democrats won the White House and majorities in the House and Senate, the The economy was in collapse. Throughout the suburb, signs of foreclosure homes sprouted among dandelions; the automotive and airline industries were in free fall. Congress passed and the president signed off on measures that saved the economy, but many were tempered by anxieties over politics and deficits. As a result, too many Americans have failed to feel the impact. It was like reviving someone’s pulse without any muscle movement. Lesson learned. Now, there can be no reduction in the investments needed to bring the economy back to pre-COVID levels. Yes, we must beware of deficits and inflation; but unless we fuel that recovery now, it will crackle later.

One way to revive an economy, proven throughout our history, is to build things. When the federal government helps fund infrastructure, jobs are created and dollars are pumped into the economy by a larger workforce that benefits from greater economic mobility. Read Felix Rohatyn’s excellent book, Bold Endeavors, if you want to understand the essential ingredients in building and rebuilding an economy, from the Erie Canal to the interstate highway system. Every dollar invested in infrastructure creates about 50,000 jobs and brings in $ 6 to the economy. Investing in infrastructure has another salutary effect: when people see their paved roads, their trains running on time, their clean water supply, they become more optimistic about the future. American carnage will not sell when voters feel both progressive and prosperous.

And here’s an unorthodox idea: Democrats should support the efforts of principled conservative Republicans to get their party back. Democrats have a vested interest in restoring true conservatism to the GOP. We can disagree on a lot, but we agree on the standards of democracy. Governance requires negotiations; and as has been said, you cannot negotiate with terrorists. The way to strip the Trump movement is to empower its Republican opponents. In other words, help leaders like Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt Romney State parties seek to punish anti-Trump Republicans Philly GOP censorship commissioner: “ I would suggest they censor elected Republican officials Who Lie parties seek to punish anti-Trump Republicans Juan Williams: Bring Back GOP PLUS (R-Alaska) Sanity to Concretely Deliver to Their Voters.

Pundits are stern about the prospects of House and Senate Democrats protecting their meager majorities in elections. But that political cycle is more Roosevelt in 1934 and Bush in 2002 than Trump in 2024. In those earlier moments, the Presidents’ Party won seats in the midterm elections (which only happened five times in the past). story) and established a solid foundation for theirs. re-elections. How? ‘Or’ What? Voters reviewed the evidence and rewarded the ruling party. It is now up to Democrats to build their case so that COVID-19 and a struggling economy and Donald Trump become a distant memory.

Steve IsraelSteven (Steve) J. IsraelBiden doubles par in White House Biden faces monumental task of healing divided country The Hill’s Morning Report – Trump impeached again; Now what? MORE represented New York in the House of Representatives for eight terms and served as chairman of the Democratic Congress campaign committee from 2011 to 2015. He is director of the Institute for Politics and Global Affairs at Cornell University. You can follow him on Twitter @ RepSteveIsrael.

