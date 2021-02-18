Hillary Clinton on the demolition of Donald Trump’s AC Hotel & Casino – Hollywood Life





Hillary Clinton managed to troll Donald Trump with a simple emoji on February 17, in reaction to the destruction of her Atlantic City hotel and casino.

Hillary Clinton used a waving hand emoji to say goodbye to the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, which was demolished in New Jersey on Wednesday morning. She shadowed the former president on Twitter in a response to a video of the wreckage, via Bloomberg. While the well-known emoji is typically used to say “hello” or “goodbye,” it’s obvious that Hillary’s use of the icon symbolized a grinning farewell to the property that Donald has since destroyed.

https://t.co/9WxAoipjtQ

– Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 17, 2021

Hillary’s contempt for Donald, 74, is well documented, especially in their respective White House presidential elections in 2016. Before Trump loses the 2020 presidential election to President Joe Biden, Hillary, 73 years, has made it clear that she will do anything in her power to “remove” Donald as the leader of the free world.

“But to be serious, the number one priority for our country and the world is to remove Trump, and, as I always have, I will do whatever I can to support our candidate,” she tweeted. in January 2020. In November, Hillary kept that same energy when she told Amy Schumer in an interview with Zoom: “I spend most of my time trying to do whatever I can to retire. [Trump], and send him back to the golf course full time.

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. (Photo credit: AP News / SplashNews)

On April 28, it’s no surprise that the former New York senator officially endorsed Biden on Twitter. “I wish we had the leadership of @ JoeBiden in the Oval Office right now,” she wrote, noting that “Americans deserve a president who will handle the COVID-19 crisis with compassion, skill and respect for the science we need to save lives and revive. the economy. “

Hillary’s hard work, along with many others during the election campaign to support then-Vice President Biden, has paid off. On November 7, the Trump era in the Oval Office was finally over.

In a statement following his victory, Biden, 78, said: “I am honored and touched by the trust the American people have placed in me and as elected vice president. [Kamala] Harris. Faced with unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proof once again that democracy beats deep in America. With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation, ”he said, declaring,“ It’s time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there is nothing we cannot do, if we do it together.

