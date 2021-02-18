Biden, Netanyahu finally chat, but no details revealed on what





President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had an hour-long phone conversation on Wednesday, four weeks after Mr. Biden took office and at a time of clear disagreement over the efforts of the new administrations to re-enter the country. nuclear deal with Iran. The two countries have released official descriptions of the call which described it in the most vague terms and gave no details of the conversation, particularly on Iran. The White House statement simply said that together the leaders discussed the importance of continuing to consult closely on regional security issues, including Iran. This statement was remarkable because Israeli officials still often express resentment that President Barack Obama kept them in the dark about Iran’s early approaches in the run-up to the negotiations that ultimately led to the 2015 deal. The two negotiators who conducted this secret diplomacy were Jake Sullivan, who is now Mr. Bidens’ national security adviser, and William J. Burns, his candidate for the post of director of the CIA. Mr. Netanyahu actively lobbied the deal in Congress and urged President Donald J. Trump to drop it, which he did in 2018.

Mr Biden told reporters that the call with Mr Netanyahu was a good conversation but offered no details. Israeli officials feared it was so delayed and that it only happened after Biden spoke with leaders of other allies, but also with opponents like Chinese President Xi Jinping. U.S. officials said the delay didn’t matter, but officials were clearly trying to agree on a negotiating strategy with Iran before hiring Netanyahu. The prime minister’s office described the conversation in personal terms, saying in a statement that the two leaders had noted their personal ties for many years and said they would work together to continue to strengthen the strong alliance between Israel and the states. -United. The White House description, by contrast, mentioned the strength of the alliance but said nothing about the relationship between Mr. Biden and Mr. Netanyahu, as part of an effort by the new administration to de-personalize interactions between the two. two countries. The president affirmed his personal history of unwavering commitment to Israel’s security and expressed his intention to strengthen all aspects of the US-Israel partnership, including our strong defense cooperation, according to the statement. White House. He reaffirmed Mr. Bidens’ decision to build on the Abrahamic Accords, the regional agreements concluded by Israel with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, two main Arab allies of the United States at the end of the Trump administration. . The conversation with the two leaders took place before Mr Bidens’ Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke this week with Britain, Germany and France, the European nations that have participated in the negotiations on Iran. But administration officials do not seem in a rush to engage directly with the Iranians or feel constrained by the deadlines set in Tehran.

The Iranian government told the International Atomic Energy Agency on Tuesday that from next week Tehran would no longer be bound by the additional protocol, an agreement with United Nations inspectors that allows monitoring of nuclear facilities not declared. Allowing these more in-depth spot inspections was a key requirement of the Iran nuclear deal. In an interview with NPR on Tuesday, Mr Blinken made it clear that even if the United States was able to reverse the deal, it should be the first step in a larger and more lasting deal, and not only a replica of what the Obama administration agreed to almost six years ago Time has passed, Mr Blinken said. And so, if we go back to the deal, if Iran comes back to respect and we do the same, we have to work on a deal that is longer and stronger than the original.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos