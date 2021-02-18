Excitingly, Sleman’s Angkringan Guard has a face similar to President Jokowi’s





Video of an Angkringan guard looking like President Joko Widodo in Gamping, Sleman. – (Instagram / @ jogja)

Not only his face, at first glance, the great voice this man has is similar to the voice of President Joko Widodo reading a speech.

SuaraJogja.id – Instagram account @jogja shares a video of a merchant angkringan of Sleman who has a face similar to President Joko Widodo. Until buyers of fried food and snacks are sold, Men he also has a haircut like Kaesang Pangarep’s father. In the TikTok video that was shared, the owner of the video first showed a line of fried foods sold in containers in Angkringan. There are different types of fried foods, from tempeh mendoan to bacem tofu. In addition, there is also cat rice wrapped in used paper and rubber. The surprising thing was when the owner of the video showed the figure of the Angkringan trader. I saw a man casually sitting behind the goods table. After looking closely, it seems that the face of this man resembles that of the number one person in Indonesia, the president Joko Widodo. Not only his face, at first glance, the great voice this man has is similar to the voice of President Joko Widodo reading a speech. When asked how he was doing, this man responded very well with the intonation and choice of speaking style and language used by President Joko Widodo. Also read:

Secretary: Regent Sleman-elect can be inaugurated at the end of February “Who looks like Lurs?” write the @jogja account in the declaration. The man is an Angkringan guard in the area of ​​Mejing Kidul, Gamping, Sleman. Angkringan itself is a simple place to eat with a special menu that proliferates in the Yogyakarta area. Some of the Angkringan special menus are cat rice with small portions and cheap prices. Since it was posted online on Wednesday (2/17/2021), the video of the Angkringan guard who looks like President Joko Widodo has been viewed more than 21,000 times. There are dozens of comments left by internet users about the download. Many agree that this man is similar to the former governor of DKI Jakarta. From the comment column, the man is known to be an Angkringan guard named Harjo. Many internet users claimed to recognize the man as an Angkringan guard or a neighbor in their region. In fact, there is also a man who claims to be her son. Video of an Angkringan guard looking like President Joko Widodo in Gamping, Sleman. – (Instagram / @ jogja) Watch the video of a man who looks like Jokowi HERE Also read:

Mount Merapi keeps raining, BPBD Sleman claims Mandali Rain Lava “Geez, I thought Mr. Jokowi earlier,” write the account @saptabi ****. “The version of Pak Jokowi before he shined,” @Yudis ***** account comment. “Well my dad means the sudden viral between them but not haha,” Response from the @bayerj ******* account. Meanwhile, the @cynthiajulia **** account says: “It turned out that it wasn’t that hard to meet Jokowi.”







