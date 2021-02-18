Trump reappears on conservative TV, repeats election lies





Emerging from his isolation after the White House on Wednesday, former President Trump enjoyed the warm embrace of the conservative media as he called for TV shows and continued to spread lies about his electoral defeat.

The talks were Trump’s first extended comments since the Senate impeachment trial ended on Saturday with his acquittal for incitement to insurgency. They have shown he has no intention of backing down from the lies that led to the deadly riot on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

It was a stolen, fixed and rigged election, he told Newsmax in an interview.

In another conversation with the Trump-backed One America News Network, he said, the picture wasn’t exactly good.

The interview series raises the possibility that Trump may be providing a caustic commentary on his successor, President Biden. Responding to Bidens’ criticism of the COVID-19 vaccination plan he inherited, Trump told Newsmax he was not telling the truth or was mentally gone, one or the other.

It remains to be seen whether Trump, who sees himself as a ratings magnet, emerges as a fixture on Conservative airwaves.

I have a funny feeling I was going to hear a lot more from Donald Trump, Fox News host Sean Hannity said in Trumps’ third interview of the day.

Well, there’s a lot to be said, Trump said.

The former president has been unusually calm since leaving the White House on January 20, when Biden was inaugurated. His absence was in part due to his ban from Twitter, his favorite social media platform.

But the former president had also stayed away from talks with friendly conservative media figures, preferring to let his lawyers and advisers speak during the impeachment process.

An exception came on Tuesday, when Trump lambasted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), And threatened to shed his weight in the Republican primaries to support his favorite candidates.

McConnell had voted for Trump’s acquittal in the impeachment trial, but angered him that he was practically and morally responsible for the January 6 riot. He also said the people who attacked the Capitol were fed savage lies by Earth’s Mightiest Man because he was angry that he lost an election.

However, the Republican Party appears poised to continue providing a platform for Trump’s lies. Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, said on Wednesday she was launching a new committee on electoral integrity.

His announcement ignored the fact that fears of electoral fraud were based on lies and instead indicated that the party will play a crucial role in restoring confidence in our elections.

None of Trump’s election lies were disputed in his Wednesday night interviews, and he spent much of his time paying homage to Rush Limbaugh, the pioneering right-wing talk show host who died Wednesday. of a cancer.

On Newsmax, Greg Kelly almost begged Trump to announce he would be running for another term.

It is obvious that you are going to run for president in 2024, right? Kelly asked. Why don’t you run?

Trump hesitated.

I won’t say it yet, but we have huge support, he said.

The interviews with One American News and Newsmax were pre-taped, and Trump avoided mentioning Dominion and Smartmatic, two voting system companies that were the subject of non-election-based conspiracy theories. The two companies have already filed lawsuits claiming billions of dollars in damages from some of Trump’s political and media allies.

Fox News faces one of the lawsuits; Newsmax and One America News were not prosecuted.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos