The Trumps campaign app has been suspended from the Google Play Store because it was not working





Google removed former President Donald Trumps’ 2020 campaign app from the Google Play Store earlier on Wednesday. It wasn’t removed for any of the many other reasons Trump was pulled from the world’s biggest platforms, but rather because it just didn’t work, Android police report.

Before its suspension, the app provided campaign information, a calendar of events, and ways to donate to the campaign, but at some point it stopped working, prompting Google to take it down. Android police confirmed that the app was not functional before Google removed it. When the Android police tested the app, they were unable to load the content, report a network error, or just spin an endless loading T-circle. The iOS version of the app is still on the Apple App Store and still works, however.

The official Trump 2020 app page on the Play Store, before its deletion Image: Android Police

This might not come as a surprise, but apps should maintain minimal functionality as part of Play Stores policies, which means they should both load and be responsive. Google provided a statement to Android police explaining why it had removed the app:

The Trump 2020 Campaign app recently stopped working and we have contacted the developer several times in an attempt to get them to resolve the issue. People expect apps downloaded from Google Play to provide a minimum level of functionality and our policy is to remove apps that are not working from the store if they are not fixed.

While there may be a desire to connect app removal to broader political motives like Trump’s second indictment or even earlier cases of the former president’s removal from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, this is a simple moderation of the App Store at work: when an App is not working and the developers do not update, it is removed until further notice. With the 2020 campaign over, don’t expect the app to be updated until at least 2024.

