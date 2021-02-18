PM inaugurates first Miyawaki forest in capital – Journal





ISLAMABAD: City managers decided to create 21 Miyawaki Forests in the capital as Prime Minister Imran Khan kicked off the 2021 Spring Tree Planting Campaign by planting a sapling at Lotus Park in Shakarparian on Wednesday.

The Reader is part of the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Project.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Prime Minister’s Climate Advisor Malik Amin Aslam, Senator Faisal Javed Khan and Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

CDA will plant three native saplings of Cheer, Dodonaea Viscosa (Sanatha) and Bauhinia Variegata (Kachnar) in the Miyawaki forests which will be established in various areas of the city including D-12, F-11, G-10, G- 11, F-6 and Attaturk Avenue.

Miyawaki Forest is a method of planting trees, which was introduced by Japanese botanist and plant ecology expert Akira Miyawaki.

CDA plans to build 21 more in various fields

In this method, trees are planted close to each other and at the start of the period the plants compete for space and access to light and water, a struggle that results in a faster growth. Plants subjected to this method grow 10 times faster than a normal plantation.

During the inauguration of the very first Miyawaki project and general spring tree planting, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan was unfortunately among the 10 countries vulnerable to climate change.

He said citizen participation in the tree-planting campaign was imperative to make the country green and clean for the survival of the next generation. The prime minister said the government is determined to make the country green.

PM Khan said that in schools, children will be given a special course to educate them about tree planting and the environment, adding that tree planting is not a hobby, but a step vital for the survival of future generations.

He also urged school and college students to participate in tree planting.

He said that Lahore and Peshawar were once known as garden cities, but due to massive construction they have become polluted cities, adding that in the past two decades, 70% of Lahore’s trees have been cut to make a cement jungle.

The prime minister said that the life expectancy of those living in Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar was 11 years shorter than others, adding that the PTI government had managed to plant a billion trees in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and that this achievement was recognized around the world.

He said the government is committed to making 10 billion trees a tsunami project, adding that in Islamabad 20 more Miyawaki forests will be established during the spring tree planting campaign.

Meanwhile, sources said the prime minister also ordered the CDA to restore a century-old historic mosque that fell near Shakarparian Miyawaki Forest.

The mosque is said to be over 100 years old and was used as a place of worship by the villagers of the village of Pairan, who were moved out of the area in the 1960s when Islamabad was built as their capital.

Since then, the mosque has been abandoned. It caught the attention of the CDA recently during the construction of Lotus Lake.

Posted in Dawn, February 18, 2021

