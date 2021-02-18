President of the Presidential Jokowi Volunteer Line, Viktor S Sirait, dies





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Chief General of the Front Jokowi Volunteer President ( Only JP) Viktor S Sirait died on Thursday (2/18/2021). This news was confirmed by the presidential spokesman, Fadjroel Rachman. He said, Viktor died of illness. “(Viktor S Sirait) has heart disease,” Fadjroel told Kompas.com on Thursday. In addition to being president of the organization Jokowi Volunteer, Viktor is also an independent curator of PT Waskita Karya. Also read: Bara JP supports any candidate for Jokowi In the 2019 presidential election, Viktor served as chairman of the Jokowi Volunteer General Assembly committee. “Rest in peace Bung Viktor Sirait. Friends in love and sorrow, always enthusiastic to fight for the truth, ”said Fadjroel. “As former ITB students and volunteers fighting for democracy in Indonesia with President Joko Widodo, we commemorate all your kindness and your struggle,” he said. Bara JP is an association of activists from different professions, academics and democracy activists that was founded to lead Jokowi as a candidate for the 2014 presidential election. At that time, Jokowi was still governor of the DKI Jakarta. Also Read: Embers JP Banners Covering 1709 Meters Thus, Bara JP was one of the first supporters of Jokowi before the 2014 presidential election. In the 2019 presidential election, the volunteer organization came down the mountain to win Jokowi and Ma’ruf Amin in the competition against Prabowo Subianto-Sandiaga Uno. Quoted on the official Waskita Karya website, Viktor has served as commissioner at BUMN Karya since April 2015 or several months after Jokowi became president in his administration’s first term. Viktor graduated in Mechanical Engineering S1 from ITB. Besides Waskita, he was also the principal commissioner of PT Mitra Taruli Perkasa, then of PT Hexindo Multi Utama.

