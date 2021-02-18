Prime Minister Modi to Examine Situation in China and Pakistan at Military Meeting | India News





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the operational situation on the Chinese and Pakistani fronts as well as the progress of the much-needed integration of the armed forces at the Combined Commanders Conference (CCC) in the first week of March.

The CCC, which will be held in Kevadia in Gujarat with all the senior commanders of the army, navy and IAF, will intervene after the end of phase I of the current troop disengagement between India and the United States. China in the Pangong Tso region in eastern Ladakh this weekend.

It will also take place ahead of the imminent creation of two unified tri-service commands in the form of the functional Air Defense Command (ADC) and the Maritime Theater Geographic Command (MTC) this year, as the TOI reported in December. .

The Prime Minister, for the first time in his second term, will address the CCC and is likely to instruct the armed forces to be ready to meet any challenges with greater integration between them in a cost effective manner, said a senior official.

Within 48 hours of the completion of the Pangong Tso disengagement, India and China will hold the tenth round of corps commanders-level meetings to discuss the remaining hot spots in the strategically located Depsang Plains as well as Gogra, Hot Springs and Charding Ninglung Nallah. (CNN) Track junction in the Demchok sector.

The New Unified Commands, in turn, are part of the largest military restructuring plan ever to build an integrated land-air-sea combat mechanism. The MTC, with its headquarters at Karwar Naval Base in coastal Karnataka, will have control of the western and eastern naval fleets, combat aircraft and maritime attack transport aircraft, from two amphibious infantry brigades and coastal patrol vessels, as TOI reported earlier.

This becomes crucial in the face of China’s ever-expanding naval footprint in the IOR. China already has the world’s largest navy with 350 warships and submarines, and plans to reach a force level of 420 by the end of this decade.

The theater commander will report to the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee headed by the Chief of the Defense Staff. The same will apply when theater orders for the land borders with China and Pakistan are put in place at a later date.

Currently India has up to 17 single-service commands (Army 7, IAF 7 and Navy 3), with very little synergy in planning and operations as well as disjoint command and control structures. .

The only two existing tri-Service commands appeared after the Kargil conflict in 1999. The Andaman & Nicobar command was created as a geographic command in October 2001, while the functional command of strategic forces responsible for managing the nuclear arsenal. du pays was established in January 2003.

