An Instagrammer did what two governments couldn’t. Indians and Pakistanis came together for pawri





Pakistani Instagram influencing Dananeer Mobeen (center) | Photo: @dananeerr | Instagram

India and Pakistan, divided by borders, united by pawri. Now it happens once every hundred years or so that Indians and Pakistanis love the same thing and keep talking about it. I salute the meme that did what many governments couldn’t.

Yeh hamari caar hai. Aur yeh hum hain. Aur yeh hamari pawri horai haai (This is our car. It’s us. It’s us who party): is an entertaining commentary by a Pakistani influencer on how borgors (burgers, a reference to the elite class ) would act when visiting the northern regions of the country. Instagrammer Dananeer Mobeen captures their faux English accents by showcasing their car, themselves and how they party. There may be another religion meme on burgers and we will all be the first group of its believers.

We still haven’t forgotten Pakistani supporter Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Zohair Torus tirade: Police agar wale hume marain gey toh hum inqilab kaise laain gey, yeh meray bhai garmi mein kharab ho gaye hain (how are we cause a revolution if the police will hit us, my friend became a group in the summer). And how he wondered why the police were chasing them with dandas, because he was the new-age Bhagat Singh.

Also read: In Pakistan the cow has arrived. With it comes the new revolution of Imran Khan

Indians and Pakistanis united

We loved it then because of its spontaneity of nave, we love it now because of the Dananeers magnetic engagement. Amplified with the musical feature film by Yashraj Mukhates, the pawri is now a metaphor for our time. It transcends class, gender and, of course, borders. A look at TikTok shows how the meme was recreated by rural and urban youth; follow the hashtag on Twitter and you’ll see boys and girls, uncles and aunts doing the pawri; go on TV and presenters use the three magic lines to start their talk shows; come to the social and political talk, and you can hardly go a moment without someone uttering pawri ho rahi hai.

Desi’s political rivals now have a new model to continue on.

Don’t be jealous # PawriHoRahiHaipic.twitter.com / dz50OFhtTF

– TeaserSixer (@teasersixer) February 16, 2021

The best of #PawriHoRahiHai pic.twitter.com/OgSdBwkIzY

– Kanimozhi (@kanimozhi) February 17, 2021

If the Indians want to complain about the oil hike, the meme would turn into lootai ho rahi hai (looting is on); if the pakistanis want to rage over their inflation, they look to prime minister imran khan driving a car and saying tabahi ho rahi hai. There is a Pawri coup in India and Pakistan. From the State Bank of India to the Press Information Office to the police, everyone is sending out public service messages. And the Pakistani cricket team also joined the memes festival after winning against South Africa.

#PawriHoRahiHai ya #LutaiHoRahiHai pic.twitter.com/ObxqIUDyTM

– The DeshBhakt (@TheDeshBhakt) February 15, 2021

The craziest thing is that Pakistanis are thrilled too because this is another time they contributed to the world of memes after kicking like aunt gormint, maro mujhe maro and wow thats grape. Now pawri has done what his military could never do: ghar mein ghus ke rire se maara (whipped with laughter after entering the house). Obviously, since it is February, there will also be Abhinandan, just wait for the 27th of the month. You all know what happened then, right? Two years ago, that day brought a great victory when Abhinandan fell inside Pakistan after Balakot. Anniversary day will soon be upon us but this time the old jibes will have a new meme with two rival versions pawri ho rahi hai and Abhinandan ki pitai ho rahi hai. One Abhinandan, two pawris. You can never give up real passion, you know.

Also read: Pakistan has had a tough week. TikTok star slaps mufti, army chief lines up for omelet

Credit where credits are due

As we celebrate the new memes festival, give thanks to the English language, which remains a topic of every season in Pakistan among the elites. The fact that we often hear about the colonial hangover and the recent incident of two restaurateurs in Islamabad ridiculing one of their employees for not speaking English well sparked an important discussion. But the real problem quickly diluted and it became largely an Eastern or Western debate, Urdu is the better debate.

The controversy surrounding the Pakistani Super League anthem Groove mera, sung by famous folk singer Naseebo Lal, has caused many people heartburn due to the pronunciation of certain English words. Leading the pack was Shoaib Akhtar who thinks the word groove only means naali to begin with and the words rush and are certainly not sung correctly. His collapse led him to sue the Pakistan Cricket Board for the anthem and to use abusive language on national television for music creators. Depressed, disappointed with the production like he’s the next AR Rehman that no one knows. Also, I don’t know why Angrez Chalay Gaye and Shoaib Ko Chhod Gaye.

What’s unique about pawri, however, is that within five seconds, the 19-year-old influencer cleverly captured the accented burgers and hit a home run. Nobody has time for extended gyans today, all you need is an instant connection to make your point. This is exactly what Dananeer Mobeen did. And Indias Yashraj Mukhate gave it a musical twist.

At least for this week Pakistan and India have something in common: no Bhutto here, no Gandhi there. In both places, pawri horai hai.

The author is a freelance journalist from Pakistan. His Twitter handle is @nailainayat. Opinions are personal.

