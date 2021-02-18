[Cek Fakta] Out of 7 Indonesian presidents, is only Jokowi able to dissolve the FPI? These are the facts





A story is circulating that President Joko Widodo is the only president to have succeeded in dissolving the mass organization of the Front of Islamic Defenders (FPI). The story is circulating on Facebook. In this account, it is as if the REIT was founded during the time of the first Indonesian president until now. Facebook account in the name Tjoeng Mega shared this story on February 17, 2021. Here is the story. "7 CUMAN JOKOWI PRESIDENTS WHO CAN DISABLE FPI BRAVO JOKOWI" This download received a response from 2,100 Internet users. As well as 229 comments and 23 re-shares.





Look for: From team search results Medcom fact check, claims that President Joko Widodo is the only one to have succeeded in dissolving the mass organization of the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI). In fact, the FPI was not established until August 17, 1998, or during the period of Indonesia’s third president BJ Habibie. Reported tirto.id, The FPI was openly declared at Al-Umm Islamic Residential School, Tangerang, 25 Robi’uts Tsani 1419 Hijriyyah or August 17, 1998. The FPI was founded by a number of activists Ulema, Haba’ib and Muslims led by a figure of Hadrami origin named Rizieq Shihab. Although it was not officially formed until August 17, 1998, the REIT has already pioneered its appearance to the public through recitation, tabligh akbar, hearings with elements of the government, as well as friendship. with prominent religious figures. The FPI is one of the Muslim organizations that exist to take advantage of a wider political space after the fall of the New Order regime of Soeharto. In general, after the Reformasi of 1998, Indonesia was marked by the proliferation of various parties, non-governmental organizations, mass organizations, etc. The FPI is one of the groups riding this wave of democratization. Reported medcom.idThe government officially bans all activities of the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI). The government does not hesitate to stop all activities carried out by a group of FPI members. “Because they no longer have legal status,” said Minister for the Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, during a press conference at the building of the Ministry for the Coordination of Political Affairs, and security, in Jakarta, Wednesday, December 30. , 2020. Mahfud pointed out that the FPI has been de jure dissolved as a community organization since June 21, 2019. But as an organization, the FPI continues to carry out activities that violate legal provisions, such as sweeps and provocations. . Conclusion: The claim of President Joko Widodo is the only president who has succeeded in dissolving the mass organization of the Front of Islamic Defenders (FPI). In fact, the FPI was not established until August 17, 1998, or during the period of Indonesia’s third president BJ Habibie. This information is a type of hoax manufactured content (false content). Manufactured content is considered the most dangerous type of fake content. This content is formed with 100% content which cannot be substantiated in fact. Usually the fabricated content comes in the form of bogus information about vacancies and the like.



