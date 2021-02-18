Rishi Sunak ‘will prevent prime minister’s eco-driving if he grants a subsidy of 5,000 green houses’





According to environmental groups, RISHI Sunak would hamper Boris Johnson’s eco-driving if he redirects the Green Homes Grant. There are fears the Chancellor could cut 5,000 payments in the next budget of the month amid low usage concerns. 1 Environmental groups fear Rishi Sunak will shake prime minister’s eco-driving if he drops 5,000 grant Credit: AFP or licensors Just days ago, MPs blasted the pace of the rollout after it emerged that only 20,000 out of 600,000 grants for energy-saving improvements, such as better insulation and boilers, had been granted so far. Environmental groups have written to the Prime Minister and the Chancellor warning the UK would lose international credibility if it cuts funding for the program. Greenpeace, the National Trust, Friends of the Earth and a range of other groups and activists are urging them not to let the green stimulus fail. In a letter seen by The Sun, they say the eyes of the whole world will be on the UK ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in November. The coalition says the program, if done right, could support 190,000 jobs through 2030 and spark a green revolution in the UK. Ed Matthew, campaign director for climate change think tank E3G, said: We need long-term funding to fix our leaky, most poorly insulated homes in Western Europe. COP26 climate change conference to take place in Glasgow in November PM PLAN Boris faces pressure from conservatives to lift lockdown as PM promises to use ‘data, not dates’ FAMILY PAIN Charlotte Church’s father dies of Covid at age 56 without reconnecting with star Comment ROD COVER Prince Harry acts like a YouTuber with a bloated ego BUS BEAUTY Bus driver, 24, says she said she was ‘too pretty’ – but still loves her job IN THE LEGACY Queen calls emergency meeting on Meghan and Harry’s royal patronages DUBAI DANGER Princess Latifa’s kidnapping exposes the true dark side of Dubai influencers’ playground Funding for the green house grant not spent this year must be carried over to the next by the treasury. “This can put us on the right track to achieving net zero (carbon emissions) and boosting green jobs in all parts of the UK. Kate Blagojevic, climate officer for Greenpeace UK, called for warm homes, not hot air. Are your children concerned about the environment? Let us know their concerns below Join the Sun’s “ Green Team ” and save the planet MAKING simple daily changes can make a BIG difference to the planet. And we want you and your family to join the Sun’s Green Team – our green revolution. It may seem overwhelming to know how to play a role in reducing greenhouse gases, but we’ll show you the practical steps we can take to tackle climate change – with help from the global Count Us In initiative. . And our simple steps will even help you SAVE money so your family budget goes further. We’ll help you reduce food waste, insulate your home, create tasty, planet-friendly meals, and take simple steps to reduce your carbon footprint. We want you to go online to sign up for as many special Green Team pledges as you can manage and a special calculator will show you how much carbon you will personally save. It won’t cost you a dime, but the total you and your family will save will be added to the overall Count Us In total and the platform will support you every step of the way. So touch here to promise. 6 Ways To Reduce Plastic Waste With The Suns Green Team DO YOU HAVE a story? RING The Sun on 0207782 4104 or WHATSAPP on 07423720250 or [email protected]







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos