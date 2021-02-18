PM Modi invites Review Warriors for a fun chat





Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ will be back soon Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Pariksha Pe Charcha” for students taking the Class 10 and 12 Council exams will be back soon. Speaking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote on Thursday: “As our brave ‘Exam Warriors’ begin to prepare for their exams, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021’ returns, this time fully online and open to students around the world. let us come to the exams with a smile and stress free. “The Prime Minister also added that” it will be a fun discussion on an otherwise serious subject. ” Like our brave #ExamWarriors start preparing for their exams, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 ‘is back, this time fully online and open to students around the world. Come, let us take you to the exams with a smile and stress free! # PPC2021https://t.co/dsjq8y879s Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 18, 2021 By popular demand, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 ‘will also include parents and teachers. It will be a fun discussion on an otherwise serious topic. I invite my student friends, their wonderful parents and their hardworking teachers to participate in # PPC2021 In large numbers. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 18, 2021 Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted: “I am happy to share that the interaction every student has been waiting for is back! Prepare to smile throughout the exams with PM Modi. I’m happy to share that the interaction every student has been waiting for is back! Prepare to smile throughout exams with PM arenarendramodi in # ParikshaPeCharcha2021. Visit https://t.co/jL3kY0ZO34 for more details.@mygovindia@EduMinOfIndia

# PPC2021#ExamWarriorspic.twitter.com/MlmzXOM8Cy Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) February 18, 2021 The website where students can register is – innovateindia.mygov.in. According to the website, this is how students and parents can join “Pariksha Pe Charcha” “ Click on the “Join Now” button

The competition is open to students in grades 9 to 12.

Students can submit their answers to one of the proposed topics

Students can also submit their question to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a maximum of 500 characters

Parents and teachers can also participate and submit their applications for “online activities designed exclusively for them”







