Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech to Sri Lankan Parliament canceled ahead of visit





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s scheduled address to the Sri Lankan Parliament on his next visit to the island country has been canceled.

Khan is expected to travel to Colombo for a two-day trip starting February 22, the Dawn reported on Thursday.

In addition to his meetings with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his participation in an investor conference, he was due to address the Sri Lankan Parliament on February 24.

The speech in Parliament is said to have been included in Khan’s itinerary at the request of the Pakistani government. However, it was later canceled, according to Sri Lankan media. Sri Lankan media reports give various reasons for the cancellation of Khan’s speech.

The Sri Lankan daily Express quoted Foreign Minister Jayanath Colombage as saying that President Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena had requested the cancellation on the pretext of Covid-19.

However, the same newspaper quoted anonymous sources as saying that there were elements in the Sri Lankan government, who did not want the speech to take place because they feared it would further damage ties with India, which have already been strained after the cancellation. an agreement on the eastern container terminal of the port of Colombo.

Khan was expected to raise the Kashmir issue during his speech, which could have upset Delhi. Likewise, giving the Pakistani prime minister the opportunity, according to a media report, could have been implied as giving Khan parity to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

But, another ongoing speculation is that the Sri Lankan government was concerned about Khan talking about the rights of Muslims in Sri Lanka, who have been abused by the Buddhist majority, anti-Muslim sentiments. growth and biased government actions.

In addition, the Sri Lankan government had made its mandatory cremation rule for those who died of Covid-19 applicable to Muslims in the country. The government, however, earlier this month exempted Muslims from cremation and allowed them to bury their dead after a global outcry over the issue.

Khan praised the Sri Lankan government’s decision. “We welcome the assurance of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa given today to the Sri Lankan Parliament, allowing Muslims to bury those who died of Covid-19,” he tweeted.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri could not be reached for comment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos