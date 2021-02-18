Politics
UK Music calls on Boris Johnson to include live music in roadmap outside of Covid restrictions | Live
UK Music chief executive Jamie Njoku-Goodwin urges Boris Johnson to include live music in his roadmap outside of Covid-19 restrictions to save jobs and help music boost the Kingdom’s post-pandemic recovery -United.
His appeal came ahead of the Prime Minister’s expected announcement on Monday February 22 on how the government plans to ease the lockdown and reopen the economy in the coming weeks.
The live hiatus for nearly a year put thousands of jobs in the music industry at risk, which provides work for 200,000 people and contributes £ 5.8bn annually to the economy British.
Jamie Njoku-Goodwin said the Prime Minister should use his roadmap to give the live music industry the “urgent clarity” it needs to plan for the summer and save thousands of jobs that are “at risk. to be lost forever ”.
His appeal comes at a time when hospital admission and Covid-19 cases are dropping rapidly and amid forecasts that every British adult could receive both vaccines by August.
He also stressed that while the live music industry was indeed prevented from functioning, it was essential that government financial support continued, especially since three-quarters of those working in the industry are self-employed.
Jamie Njoku-Goodwin said, “We are quickly reaching a tipping point for the live music industry. If festivals and major events are forced to cancel for another year, many of them will disappear and thousands of jobs may be lost forever. We’re not asking to reopen for a moment before it’s safe to do so, but if our industry is to survive this pandemic, we need urgent clarity on the months ahead and an indication of when live music may return.
“We have done a tremendous amount of effort to reduce the risk of transmission of Covid by working with the government to develop safe working practices, participating in pilot tests and looking at all possible options to make festivals and venues too sure as possible. What we need now is for the government to focus on how we can work together to get live music back as quickly and safely as possible.
“A live music restart date would be welcome. The long preparation time for festivals and other events makes this crucial. At the very least, we need clarity on the conditions under which we would be allowed to resume live events. ”
Live Music Brings Huge Economic Benefits Nationwide
Jamie Njoku-Goodwin
Earlier this week, Johnson suggested that rapid lateral flow testing could help the sites reopen.
“Rapid tests have huge potential to bring back large events safely, and could help fight the virus as well,” Njoku-Goodwin said. “If the government still views mass testing as a way to reduce case rates, then live events could act as a driver for the adoption of mass testing, especially among young people.”
While there are signs of optimism about infection rates, Njoku-Goodwin said the living sector needs a clear plan for easing restrictions.
“The vaccination rollout has been a huge success and case rates are heading in the right direction – but with no certainty as to when live music will be allowed to operate again, many businesses and organizations in our industry and the broader supply chain will struggle to survive, “he said.” When the time comes for post-pandemic recovery, the UK’s premier music industry can be a key part of the rebirth. economic and cultural life of our country.
“Live music brings enormous economic benefits across the country, often to communities where it is crucial for local employment and commerce by creating additional business for hotels, taxi companies, restaurants, bars and many others. But for us to play this positive role in the post-pandemic recovery and help provide the economy with the boost it desperately needs, our industry needs urgent clarity on the way forward. “
For more stories like this and to keep up to date with all of our market-leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our Morning newsletter
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]