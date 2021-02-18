UK Music calls on Boris Johnson to include live music in roadmap outside of Covid restrictions | Live

UK Music chief executive Jamie Njoku-Goodwin urges Boris Johnson to include live music in his roadmap outside of Covid-19 restrictions to save jobs and help music boost the Kingdom’s post-pandemic recovery -United.

His appeal came ahead of the Prime Minister’s expected announcement on Monday February 22 on how the government plans to ease the lockdown and reopen the economy in the coming weeks.

The live hiatus for nearly a year put thousands of jobs in the music industry at risk, which provides work for 200,000 people and contributes £ 5.8bn annually to the economy British.

Jamie Njoku-Goodwin said the Prime Minister should use his roadmap to give the live music industry the “urgent clarity” it needs to plan for the summer and save thousands of jobs that are “at risk. to be lost forever ”.

His appeal comes at a time when hospital admission and Covid-19 cases are dropping rapidly and amid forecasts that every British adult could receive both vaccines by August.

He also stressed that while the live music industry was indeed prevented from functioning, it was essential that government financial support continued, especially since three-quarters of those working in the industry are self-employed.

Jamie Njoku-Goodwin said, “We are quickly reaching a tipping point for the live music industry. If festivals and major events are forced to cancel for another year, many of them will disappear and thousands of jobs may be lost forever. We’re not asking to reopen for a moment before it’s safe to do so, but if our industry is to survive this pandemic, we need urgent clarity on the months ahead and an indication of when live music may return.

“We have done a tremendous amount of effort to reduce the risk of transmission of Covid by working with the government to develop safe working practices, participating in pilot tests and looking at all possible options to make festivals and venues too sure as possible. What we need now is for the government to focus on how we can work together to get live music back as quickly and safely as possible.

“A live music restart date would be welcome. The long preparation time for festivals and other events makes this crucial. At the very least, we need clarity on the conditions under which we would be allowed to resume live events. ”

Live Music Brings Huge Economic Benefits Nationwide Jamie Njoku-Goodwin

Earlier this week, Johnson suggested that rapid lateral flow testing could help the sites reopen.

“Rapid tests have huge potential to bring back large events safely, and could help fight the virus as well,” Njoku-Goodwin said. “If the government still views mass testing as a way to reduce case rates, then live events could act as a driver for the adoption of mass testing, especially among young people.”

While there are signs of optimism about infection rates, Njoku-Goodwin said the living sector needs a clear plan for easing restrictions.

“The vaccination rollout has been a huge success and case rates are heading in the right direction – but with no certainty as to when live music will be allowed to operate again, many businesses and organizations in our industry and the broader supply chain will struggle to survive, “he said.” When the time comes for post-pandemic recovery, the UK’s premier music industry can be a key part of the rebirth. economic and cultural life of our country.

“Live music brings enormous economic benefits across the country, often to communities where it is crucial for local employment and commerce by creating additional business for hotels, taxi companies, restaurants, bars and many others. But for us to play this positive role in the post-pandemic recovery and help provide the economy with the boost it desperately needs, our industry needs urgent clarity on the way forward. “