PM Modi to address Combined Commanders Conference in Kevadia, Gujarat in March
New Delhi: For the first time in his second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the senior commanders of the three defense forces at the Combined Commanders Conference in Kevadia, Gujarat, the first week of March.
“The 2021 Combined Commanders Conference is scheduled for Kevadia, Gujarat. The Prime Minister will address key commanders of the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy at the event and is expected to brief the defense forces to prepare for the challenges in the near and distant future, ”government sources told ANI. . The commanders’ conference is attended by the ranks of the Commander-in-Chief of the three services and organizations of the three services such as the Headquarters of the Integrated Defense Staff, the Strategic Forces Command and the Andaman and Nicobar Command based in Port Blair.
The conference to be held in Kevadia will also see the participation of the Chief of the Defense Staff – a post that was created shortly after the government came to power in 2019 as one of the first major military reforms.
During the event, presentations are expected to be given to the Prime Minister on the progress made in the field of the creation of theater commissions.
According to plans, the Defense Ministry would create the Air Defense Command as a first step towards restructuring the defense forces in the country.
The prime minister is also expected to be informed of the restructuring of army formations due to the recent Chinese aggression in the Ladakh sector.
While attempts were made by the Chinese military to change the status quo in Sikkim and other areas at around the same time, the Eastern Command was able to push them back to areas such as Naku La.
Lieutenant-General Anil Kumar Chauhan is the Commander of the Army of the East.
The Ministry of Defense intends to create the air, maritime and logistics defense command as well as the zone-specific commands comprising elements of the three services.
At the Combined Commanders’ Conference held in Jodhpur, the government also authorized the establishment of the Cyber Defense Agency and the Defense Space Agency with their research components.
The Prime Minister will also be able to be informed of the progress made by the various agencies created to respond to the war in the cyber and space fields.
Kevadia is a small town in Gujarat famous for the giant statue of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, also known as the “Statue of Unity”.
A number of major conferences have taken place there in recent times, including that of senior police and parliamentary officials.
