Lockdown End: Boris Johnson Says Easter As Target Date For UK Economy To Reopen | Politics | News





Steve Baker, vice chairman of the Covid Recovery Group, argued the government should take his advice and open the country at Easter. He added that the country’s most vulnerable, which account for the highest number of coronavirus deaths, are expected to be vaccinated by March, which means the rest of the country is expected to return to normal. It comes amid fears Boris Johnson will reveal his intentions to reopen pubs and restaurants as a last resort, which echoes the latest lockdown in a move many have supported would only cripple the industry further.

Speaking to Robert Peston on his ITV show, the host asked what would be Mr Baker’s preferred timeline to reopen the country. He said, “The timeline we have chosen is based very intimately on the government’s vaccine rollout plan, so these are the government’s own dates. “But what we said was that, since people are vaccinated, the restrictions should be relaxed proportionately.” Mr Peston then asked when Mr Baker would like to see the hospitality industry reopened.

He replied: “I would like to come back for Easter, which is, of course, in six weeks. “They need about two weeks to open, the government could monitor the data for a month and give them two weeks’ notice to open. “Remember, Statista predicts that by March 24 we will have vaccinated these first nine groups.” A Statista report analyzed the phase 1 of the government’s vaccine rollout and found that if vaccination rates remained the same, the next four priority groups would be vaccinated by March 24.

“So Matt Hancock made it very clear that what matters is to sever the link between hospitalizations and deaths. “It’s only recently, in the last few days, that the government has started talking about cases again, and it needs to explain why it is shifting targets. “It was Matt Hancock who did the tests (on) hospitalizations and deaths.” Boris Johnson is set to reveal his non-lockdown roadmap on February 22.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos