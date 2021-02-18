President Joko Widodo inaugurates Governor and Deputy Governor of North Kalimantan and North Sulawesi





LEGAL OBJECTIVE Lensahukum.co.id The inauguration ceremony began with the submission of excerpts from President Joko Widodo’s presidential decree to the governor-elect and vice-governor of Merdeka Palace with adjustments to health protocols. President Joko Widodo on Monday morning February 15, 2021 appointed the governors and vice-governors of two provinces, namely North Kalimantan and North Sulawesi, for the term of 2021-2024. The inauguration ceremony was held at the Jakarta State Palace, while still applying strict health protocols. “I installed two governors and vice-governors this morning, for the 2021-2024 term. Both are from the “North” province. Mr. Zainal Arifin Paliwang and Yansen TP as Governor and Deputy Governor of North Kalimantan Province and Mr. Olly Dondokambey and Steven OE Kandouw as Governor and Deputy Governor of North Sulawesi Province. Good job, said President Joko Widodo.

President Joko Widodo also hopes that the governor and the deputy governor can perform their duties properly. In addition to seriously carrying out the mandate of the people, in order to make the society fair and prosperous. Zainal Arifin Paliwang and Yansen TP were appointed and sworn in by President Joko Widodo as Governor and Deputy Governor of North Kalimantan Province. Meanwhile, Olly Dondokambey and Steven OE Kandouw were appointed and sworn in as governor and deputy governor of North Sulawesi province respectively. Afterwards, the governors-elect and vice-governors attended a procession to the inauguration location at the State Palace with President Joko Widodo and Vice-President Ma’ruf Amin accompanied by the honorary team. de Paspampres which was limited to just four people. During the procession, the Minister of the Interior Tito Karnavian accompanied him. The inauguration of Zainal Arifin Paliwang and Yansen TP was made on the basis of the decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia number 19 / P of 2021 on the confirmation of the appointment of the Governor and Deputy Governor of North Kalimantan during of the department of the year 2021 -2024. Meanwhile, Olly Dondokambey and Steven OE Kandouw were inaugurated as Governor and Deputy Governor of North Sulawesi Province on the basis of Presidential Decree of the Republic of Indonesia number 21 / P of 2021 regarding the ratification of the appointment of the Governor and Deputy Governor of North Sulawesi for the Term of 2021-2024.

During the inauguration ceremony, the head of state took the oath for the governors and elected governors who were appointed. << I swear / promise that I will perform my duties as Governor / Deputy Governor in the best and fairest possible way, that I will respect the Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia in 1945 and apply all its laws and regulations in a simple manner and will be devoted to society, nation and nation, "he said, the president dictated the swearing-in of the office to each of the two governors and deputy governors. Thus, Zainal Arifin Paliwang and Yansen TP as well as Olly Dondokambey and Steven OE Kandouw officially assumed their respective mandates as Governor and Deputy Governor of North Kalimantan as well as Governor and Deputy Governor of North Sulawesi. (JARKONI)

