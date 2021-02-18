



Topline

Former President Donald Trump said on Wednesday it was too early to announce whether hell was president again in 2024, but the former president refused to rule out the idea and instead bragged about his level. support, another signal that his political career may not be over.

Outgoing US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump leave Air Force One at the Palm … [+] Beach International Airport on January 20.

Getty Images key facts

In an interview with Newsmax presenter Greg Kelly, Trump made several attempts to deflect questions about his political future, but he eventually gave in and said he was encouraged by strong poll numbers, although he insisted that it was too early to announce anything.

Trump said his poll results remained strong after his impeachment, even though several recent polls show a slim majority of Americans wanted the Senate to condemn him and prevent him from returning to public office.

The president also once again wrongly insisted that last year’s election was stolen from him, a conspiracy theory that has been repeatedly refuted by officials from both parties, including some members of the its own administration.

Crucial quote

Up to 24, too early to tell, but I see a lot of good polls, for sure, Trump said.

Key context

When Trump left Washington, DC on the morning of President Joe Bidens’ inauguration last month, he vowed to his supporters that we would be back in one form or another. Trump has been silent about how the hell keeps that promise, but some observers wonder if he will attempt to run for president again. This speculation is in part backed by strong support among Republicans: He remains the top choice of GOP voters for a 2024 candidate according to some recent polls, and some high-profile Republicans have remained deferential to the former president even after the riot in the US Capitol building. months hurt its overall support.

Tangent

Trump’s phone interview on Newsmax was one of his first public appearances since leaving. The interview was apparently designed to praise conservative broadcaster Rush Limbaugh, but Trump and Kelly spent much of the conversation talking about Trumps’ old grudges. The former president complained about Biden, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (R), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Hillary Clinton and Twitter, which he says have become much more annoying since the technology platform suspended their Account indefinitely.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos