Special visa program for doctors and nurses in emergencies, suggests PM Modi at Covid workshop with 10 countries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday suggested a special visa program for doctors and nurses for rapid travel in the event of a health emergency during the Covid workshop with 10 countries.

“Can we consider creating a special visa system for our doctors and nurses? So that they can travel quickly to our region during health emergencies at the request of the host country,” Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister spoke at a workshop on “The management of Covid-19: experience, good practices and the way forward” in which nine neighboring countries participated, including Pakistan.

Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal, Pakistan, Seychelles and Sri Lanka also participated in the workshop today.

Modi also called on participating leaders from neighboring countries to maintain a spirit of cooperation and collaboration in the development of Covid-19 vaccines.

“The hopes of our region and the world are focused on the rapid deployment of vaccines. In this area, too, we must maintain the same spirit of cooperation and collaboration. Over the past year, our cooperation in health has increased. accomplished so much “, declared the Prime Minister during the workshop on” the management of the Covid-19 “.

“If the 21st century is to be the Asian century, it cannot be without greater integration between the countries of South Asia and the island countries of the Indian Ocean,” added Prime Minister Modi.

PM Modi’s comments come as Covid-19 vaccine coverage in the country has crossed the 94 lakh mark, placing India in third place after the United States (55.2 million doses) and the United Kingdom. Uni (16.12 million doses).

Meanwhile, 25 countries around the world have already received vaccines made in India and 49 more countries will be provided in the coming days, ranging from Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean to Africa, the Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar announced.

India has so far provided a total of 229.7 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to the global community, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

“To date, we have provided a total of 229.7 lakh doses to the global community. Of these, 64.7 lakh doses were provided as a subsidy, while 165 lakh doses were provided on a commercial basis, ”MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said. .

