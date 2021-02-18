Collaboration illustrated in the fight against COVID to remember: PM Modi during a workshop with 10 countries: The Tribune India





New Delhi, February 18 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for greater integration between island countries in South Asia and the Indian Ocean, saying the spirit of regional solidarity shown during the COVID-19 pandemic has proven that such integration was possible. Addressing a workshop on “ Managing COVID-19: Experience, Good Practices and the Way Forward ” with 10 neighboring countries, including the Extended Neighborhood, Modi said the spirit of collaboration is a valuable benefit of this pandemic. The Prime Minister said that if the 21st century is to be the Asian century, there cannot be but greater integration between the island countries of South Asia and the Indian Ocean. The spirit of regional solidarity shown during the pandemic has proven that such integration is possible, he said. Through openness and determination, Modi said, the region has managed to achieve one of the lowest death rates in the world. He noted that experts had expressed concern about the dangers of the pandemic for the densely populated region, but had managed one of the lowest death rates in the world. The Prime Minister welcomed the coordinated response of the region, the recognition of the threat of the virus and the commitment to fight together. Many regions and groups have followed our example, he said. Hopes for the region and the world are now focused on the rapid deployment of vaccines, and they should maintain the same spirit of collaboration, Modi said in his brief speech. Health cooperation in the region has already accomplished so much, the prime minister said, asking if the region can now meet its ambitions. Modi also made some suggestions to foster the spirit of collaboration to help each other. He asked if a special visa regime for doctors and nurses could be created so that they can move quickly in the area in the event of a health emergency. Modi also proposed that a regional platform be created to collect, compile and study the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines among populations in the region. India’s health plans such as Ayushman Bharat, an insurance scheme for the poor, could be seen as a case study by other countries, he said. PTI







