The United States must not lead from behind on climate change

John Kerry, the President’s special climate envoy, wears a protective mask during a press conference in the James S. Brady Press Room at the White House in Washington, DC on January 27, 2021. / Getty John Kerry, the President’s special climate envoy, wears a protective mask during a press conference in the James S. Brady Press Room at the White House in Washington, DC on January 27, 2021. / Getty

Editor’s Note: Bradley Blankenship is a Prague-based journalist, political analyst and freelance reporter. The article reflects the views of the author and not necessarily the views of CGTN. On the eve of the Lunar New Year, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping finally had their first phone conversation since the first was sworn in. Confrontation on issues relating to China’s internal affairs seemed to be a priority for Biden, unfortunately, but he indicated that the climate was at least one area of ​​cooperation.

This posture has led many analysts to question the administration’s trajectory on this issue in the future. After all, as many are asking Washington, how is it possible to implement “extreme competition” with China while seeking ways to cooperate on this extremely important issue? Well, so far it seems the new administration wants the climate to remain a non-political issue. President Biden’s special climate envoy John Kerry told a press conference several weeks ago on January 27 that Washington would not falter on its differences with Beijing in the name of tackling climate change. . “These issues will never be traded for anything to do with the climate. It won’t happen. But the climate is a critical and self-sustaining issue,” Kerry said. Speaking of his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, also a key architect of the Paris Agreement who later returned as China’s special envoy for climate affairs, Kerry called him a “leader” and a “competent lawyer” for his country, according to a Reuters report. Kerry and Xie have reportedly cooperated for about 20 years and know each other quite well. For his part, Xie led the Chinese delegation in the global climate negotiations from 2007 to 2018 and was recently re-selected as China’s special climate envoy. He played a central role in the 2014 joint US-China climate change announcement, seen as a first step in shaping the Paris climate agreement.

China’s special representative for climate change issues, Xie Zhenhua, delivers remarks at a high-level meeting of the UN climate negotiations in Bonn, Germany, Nov. 16, 2017. / Xinhua China’s special representative for climate change issues, Xie Zhenhua, delivers remarks at a high-level meeting of the UN climate negotiations in Bonn, Germany, Nov. 16, 2017. / Xinhua