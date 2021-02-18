Politics
The United States must not lead from behind on climate change
John Kerry, the President’s special climate envoy, wears a protective mask during a press conference in the James S. Brady Press Room at the White House in Washington, DC on January 27, 2021. / Getty
Editor’s Note: Bradley Blankenship is a Prague-based journalist, political analyst and freelance reporter. The article reflects the views of the author and not necessarily the views of CGTN.
On the eve of the Lunar New Year, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping finally had their first phone conversation since the first was sworn in. Confrontation on issues relating to China’s internal affairs seemed to be a priority for Biden, unfortunately, but he indicated that the climate was at least one area of cooperation.
This posture has led many analysts to question the administration’s trajectory on this issue in the future. After all, as many are asking Washington, how is it possible to implement “extreme competition” with China while seeking ways to cooperate on this extremely important issue?
Well, so far it seems the new administration wants the climate to remain a non-political issue. President Biden’s special climate envoy John Kerry told a press conference several weeks ago on January 27 that Washington would not falter on its differences with Beijing in the name of tackling climate change. .
“These issues will never be traded for anything to do with the climate. It won’t happen. But the climate is a critical and self-sustaining issue,” Kerry said.
Speaking of his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, also a key architect of the Paris Agreement who later returned as China’s special envoy for climate affairs, Kerry called him a “leader” and a “competent lawyer” for his country, according to a Reuters report. Kerry and Xie have reportedly cooperated for about 20 years and know each other quite well.
For his part, Xie led the Chinese delegation in the global climate negotiations from 2007 to 2018 and was recently re-selected as China’s special climate envoy. He played a central role in the 2014 joint US-China climate change announcement, seen as a first step in shaping the Paris climate agreement.
China’s special representative for climate change issues, Xie Zhenhua, delivers remarks at a high-level meeting of the UN climate negotiations in Bonn, Germany, Nov. 16, 2017. / Xinhua
China and the United States both understand the need to maintain the urgent issue of climate change as a global concern that already threatens organized human life outside the political sphere. Together, the two countries account for over 40% of global greenhouse gas emissions, meaning that cooperation between the two is essentially a prerequisite for serious global climate action.
It seems American voters also understand how important this is. According to a poll conducted in early February by the Asia Society Policy Institute and Data for Progress, 56% of those polled supported U.S. cooperation with China on climate change, which is more important than any other issue, including COVID-19, with the exception of nuclear disarmament.
However, American public opinion has notably shifted in favor of a political approach, often heard by Biden himself, that the United States should hold China “accountable” for its climate ambitions, including the the country’s historic announcement to achieve zero net greenhouse gas emissions. by 2060.
The reason can be seen in speeches by senior Biden officials and even some members of the former Trump administration, who hold China to double standards and make the prospect of depoliticizing climate change even more difficult.
For example, they often accurately point out that China produces almost 30% of global carbon emissions while the United States produces around 15%, forgetting to note that the Chinese population is about four times larger. On a per capita basis, the United States is among the largest producers of greenhouse gases in the world and is not on the road to carbon neutrality like China or even the EU.
Such things, however quiet they may seem in Washington, have disastrous effects in the real world. Biden is inadvertently providing ammunition to his political opponents who consistently downplay or deny the existence of climate change to begin with and also want to further damage China-U.S. Relations by even giving false narratives an inch of ground.
There is no need to point fingers; the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that those who are too busy looking for someone to blame instead of solving urgent problems end up suffering the most.
Instead, the United States must sit down to the table to make serious progress on climate change after the country’s withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement and four years of reckless environmental policy at home. Without it, any aggressive approach to holding anyone, especially China, to account would be the very definition of “leading from behind.”
