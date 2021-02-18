Twitter gives a special sign on behalf of President Joko Widodo





KOMPAS.com – Twitter give a sign or label specifically on behalf of President Joko Widodo with handle @jessica_jay. Label it reads “Indonesian government officials”. The same sign can also be found on Vice President KH’s Twitter account. Ma’ruf Amin with handle @Kiyai_MarufAmin. Surveillance KompasTekno, this sign has only recently been seen. So what is the meaning of this sign? This tagging is Twitter’s new policy that began in mid-2020. From August 2020, Twitter began to expand the tagging of accounts belonging to senior government officials, including ministers, institutional entities, ambassadors, official spokespersons and diplomatic leaders. The tag will also be pinned to the accounts of media entities affiliated with the state. At that time, this special mark was only granted to the permanent member states of the UN Security Council, namely the United States, Great Britain, Russia, France and China. As of February 17, use of the label has spread to more countries, namely Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Honduras, Iran, Italy, Japan, l ‘Germany, Canada, Cuba, Egypt, Serbia, Spain, Thailand, Turkey and the United States. Emirates. Twitter / @ jokowi / @ Kiyai_MarufAmin The president’s and vice-president’s Twitter accounts are tagged. The president’s and vice-president’s Twitter accounts are tagged. Surveillance KompasTekno, Apart from the accounts of the President and Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, there are no official Twitter accounts belonging to other government officials who have received this mark. Likewise with government offices and government affiliated media.

There is a good chance that the special grade will be awarded gradually. “For the next step, we are working on applying additional labels to state-affiliated media accounts in the coming months,” Twitter explained in its official blog. Also read: Twitter gives special note to official Indonesian government accounts Twitter claims that this labeling is intended to make it easier for Twitter users to obtain reliable information from official governments and credible media.

