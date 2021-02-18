President urges governor of South Kalimantan to avoid future flooding





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) urged the governor of South Kalimantan and all district chiefs as well as the mayors of the province to make intervention efforts to prevent the recurrence of flooding by carrying out the rehabilitation large-scale land. “I have asked the governor and all districts (to undertake response efforts) as land reclamation is very important. Reforestation and replanting, especially those related to existing watersheds, should be carried out on a large scale immediately, “said the head of state after the inauguration. Tapin Dam, in South Kalimantan, Thursday. The President underlined the importance of the intervention of the local governments to carry out the land rehabilitation in order to avoid the repetition of major floods in South Kalimantan. “We don’t want to be hit by flooding in the future,” Jokowi said. In mid-January 2021, the province of South Kalimantan was hit by massive flooding that affected 10 districts and towns and displaced thousands of people. The president called for comprehensive flood prevention and management, from upstream to downstream. Jokowi expressed hope that operating the Tapin Dam would help prevent flooding. The governor also said that flooding in Tapin district could be significantly reduced thanks to the Tapin dam. Only a very small area was affected by the flooding because the Tapin district has this dam. This is another function of the dam apart from irrigation. rice fields, power generation and water supply. It is also in the context of the fight against floods, ”he said. The Tapin dam, inaugurated by President Jokowi on Thursday February 18, has been built since 2015 at a cost of Rp 986 billion. This dam has a capacity of 56.7 million cubic meters of water. This dam is also able to supply irrigation water for 5,472 hectares of land as well as raw water for 0.5 cubic meters per second and also produces 3.30 megawatts of electricity.

