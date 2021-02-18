PM Modi offers special visas for doctors and nurses to deal with future emergencies

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday suggested strengthening collaboration between countries in South Asia and the Indian Ocean region, which could include special visa arrangements for medical professionals and a service regional air ambulance, in order to counter future pandemic-type challenges.

Speaking at the start of a workshop organized by India between the countries of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation and the Indian Ocean region, considered within India’s traditional sphere of influence, Modi said countries in the region have worked closely since the last outbreak of the pandemic. year to limit the spread of disease and death among the lowest in the world. In the deployment of vaccines too, countries in the region should also work together, the prime minister said.

Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and Seychelles are among the countries invited to the workshop, said a person familiar with the topic. Indian Secretary of Health Rajesh Bhushan is to chair the event. Each participating country was asked to nominate two officials to attend the event, a senior official from the health ministry and another who leads the technical team in charge of managing covid-19, the person said.

Considering the close cooperation between countries in the region, Modi suggested “to create a special visa system for our doctors and nurses so that they can travel quickly to our region in the event of a health emergency on demand. of the host country “.

Can our civil aviation departments coordinate a regional air ambulance agreement for medical contingencies? “Said the Prime Minister. He also launched the idea of ​​creating a regional platform to collect, compile and study data on the effectiveness of anti-covid-19 vaccines among the population of A regional network for the Promoting technology-assisted epidemiology to prevent future pandemics was another proposal from the Prime Minister.

Making a strong plea for regional solidarity, Modi said: If we focus on all that unites us, our region can overcome not only the current pandemic but also our other challenges, “highlighting poverty, natural disasters and change climate.

“If the twenty-first century is to be the Asian century, it cannot do without greater integration between the countries of South Asia and the island countries of the Indian Ocean,” he added.

Also previously, New Delhi had provided training to officials from selected countries in administering covid-19 vaccines. Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Myanmar, Morocco, Oman and Seychelles were among the countries whose officials have been trained in the safe administration of vaccines, waste management, training of health personnel. , monitoring of any adverse effects of inoculation, as well as follow-up and supervision.

India has sent vaccines to some 25 countries – as gifts and exports – so far. According to the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, India has so far provided a total of 229.7 lakh doses of covid-19 vaccine to the global community.