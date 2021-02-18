Politics
PM Modi offers special visas for doctors and nurses to deal with future emergencies
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday suggested strengthening collaboration between countries in South Asia and the Indian Ocean region, which could include special visa arrangements for medical professionals and a service regional air ambulance, in order to counter future pandemic-type challenges.
Speaking at the start of a workshop organized by India between the countries of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation and the Indian Ocean region, considered within India’s traditional sphere of influence, Modi said countries in the region have worked closely since the last outbreak of the pandemic. year to limit the spread of disease and death among the lowest in the world. In the deployment of vaccines too, countries in the region should also work together, the prime minister said.
Read also | Why Bitcoin Won’t Become Like Money
Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and Seychelles are among the countries invited to the workshop, said a person familiar with the topic. Indian Secretary of Health Rajesh Bhushan is to chair the event. Each participating country was asked to nominate two officials to attend the event, a senior official from the health ministry and another who leads the technical team in charge of managing covid-19, the person said.
Considering the close cooperation between countries in the region, Modi suggested “to create a special visa system for our doctors and nurses so that they can travel quickly to our region in the event of a health emergency on demand. of the host country “.
Can our civil aviation departments coordinate a regional air ambulance agreement for medical contingencies? “Said the Prime Minister. He also launched the idea of creating a regional platform to collect, compile and study data on the effectiveness of anti-covid-19 vaccines among the population of A regional network for the Promoting technology-assisted epidemiology to prevent future pandemics was another proposal from the Prime Minister.
Making a strong plea for regional solidarity, Modi said: If we focus on all that unites us, our region can overcome not only the current pandemic but also our other challenges, “highlighting poverty, natural disasters and change climate.
“If the twenty-first century is to be the Asian century, it cannot do without greater integration between the countries of South Asia and the island countries of the Indian Ocean,” he added.
Also previously, New Delhi had provided training to officials from selected countries in administering covid-19 vaccines. Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Myanmar, Morocco, Oman and Seychelles were among the countries whose officials have been trained in the safe administration of vaccines, waste management, training of health personnel. , monitoring of any adverse effects of inoculation, as well as follow-up and supervision.
India has sent vaccines to some 25 countries – as gifts and exports – so far. According to the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, India has so far provided a total of 229.7 lakh doses of covid-19 vaccine to the global community.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]