Politics
AGENDA-Political and general news for February 18
For other agendas, please see:
Political and general news Main economic events
Emerging markets Economic events Public debt auctions
US Federal Reserve today in Washington
————————————————– ————– This journal is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ——————————————– – ——————- THURSDAY, FEB. 18 ** TURKEY – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is traveling to Azerbaijan for a trilateral meeting with his Azeri and Georgian counterparts. He also meets Azeri President Ilham Aliyev and holds bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of the two countries (until February 19).
** BRUSSELS – The President of the Council of the EU, Michel, participates in a videoconference with the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Félix Tshisekedi – 13:00 GMT. ** BAKU – Georgian Deputy Prime Minister Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan. (as of February 19) ** ANKARA – Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. ** BELGRADE – The Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia, Bujar Osmani, pays a working visit to Serbia.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY. 19 ** WASHINGTON DC – US President Joe Biden hosts his first event with other leaders of the Group of Seven Nations in a virtual meeting to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, the global economy and relations with the China. ** MUNICH, Germany – French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at the 2021 special edition of the Munich Security Conference – 17:00 GMT NUR-SULTAN / DUSHANBE / ASHGABAT – Visit of Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov to Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan (last day). BRUSSELS – NATO Defense Ministers hold videoconference (last day)
HELSINKI – Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas will travel to Helsinki to meet with her Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin and the President of Finland Sauli Niinisto. BERLIN – German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds press conference after virtual summit with G7 leaders – 15:00 GMT
LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to make a statement after hosting a virtual meeting of G7 leaders. MUNICH – US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to speak at the 2021 special edition of the Munich Security Conference
BRUSSELS – Informal videoconference of members of the EU-Tajikistan Cooperation Council. – – – – – – – – – SUNDAY FEBRUARY. 21
NIGER – Niger holds the second round of the presidential election – – – – – – – – –
MONDAY, FEBRUARY. 22 ** PARIS The OECD is organizing the 20th Virtual International Economic Forum on Africa. GENEVA – Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), will give a press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.
BRUSSELS Meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council. WELLINGTON – Deputy finance ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet for APEC summit in New Zealand. (as of March 07) – – – – – – – – – TUESDAY FEB. 23 COLOMBO – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is due to arrive in Sri Lanka
BRUSSELS EU Informal video conference of ministers for European affairs. – – – – – – – – – WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY. 24 CAPE TOWN – South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will present the budget for the fiscal year April 2021 to March 2022 to parliament. – 12.00 GMT
MEXICO CITY – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador meets his Argentinian counterpart, Alberto Fernandez. AMLO invited Fernandez to attend celebrations for the 200 anniversary of Mexico’s independence. – – – – – – – – –
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY. 25 BRUSSELS – Videoconference of members of the European Council. (As of February 26)
BRUSSELS – Euro area finance ministers meet to discuss macroeconomic developments and political outlook in the euro area – 14:00 GMT. – – – – – – – – – FRIDAY, FEBRUARY. 26
BRUSSELS – EU leaders hold videoconference on security and defense and the EU’s southern neighborhood. – 08:00 GMT. ROME – Meetings of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, videoconference (until February 27). – – – – – – – – –
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY. 28 EL SALVADOR – Election to the Salvadoran Legislative Assembly.
– – – – – – – – – MONDAY TUE. 1
BUENOS AIRES – Argentine President Alberto Fernndez addresses Parliament at the opening of the annual sessions. – – – – – – – – –
TUESDAY, TUE. 02 LISBON – Informal meeting of defense ministers (until 3 March)
MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF – Election to Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia. – – – – – – – – –
WEDNESDAY, TUE. 03 BANGKOK – Thailand’s Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith speaks at a corporate seminar – 05:30 GMT.
– – – – – – – – – THURSDAY TUE. 4
** DHAKA – Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will travel to Dhaka to prepare for Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ trip to Bangladesh later this month. LISBON – Informal meeting of Foreign Ministers Gymnich (until March 5). VIENNA – The 14th Ministerial Meeting of OPEC and Non-OPEC by videoconference. – – – – – – – – – FRIDAY TUE. 05 ** NICOSIA – EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will visit Cyprus (until 06 March). – – – – – – – – –
SUNDAY, TUE. 7 BOLIVIA – Local elections in Bolivia – – – – – – – – –
TUESDAY, TUE. 09 BRUSSELS – The European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security, Josep Borrell, speaks on EU humanitarian aid in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
BRUSSELS – The Vice-President of the European Commission, Margrethe Vestager, gives a press conference on the theme “European Digital Decade: digital goals for 2030”. – – – – – – – – – THURSDAY TUE. 11
BRUSSELS – Justice and Home Affairs Council of the EU (until March 12) – – – – – – – – – SUNDAY MAR. 14
STUTTGART, Germany – Baden-Württemberg state elections. MAINZ, Germany – The German state of Rhineland-Palatinate (Rheinland Pfalz) is holding national elections. – – – – – – – – –
MONDAY, TUE. 15 BRUSSELS – Meeting of Eurozone Finance Ministers – 2:00 p.m. GMT. Meeting of the BRUSSELS Eurogroup.
– – – – – – – – – TUESDAY, TUE. 16 BRUSSELS Meeting of the Economic and Financial Affairs Council of the EU. – – – – – – – – –
WEDNESDAY, TUE. 17 BRUSSELS – The President of the European Commission, Maros Sefcovic, addresses the press on better regulation in the EU at 11:00 GMT. BRUSSELS – The Vice-President of the European Commission, Margrethe Vestager, gives a press conference on “Updating the new industrial strategy for Europe”. NETHERLANDS – Election to the Dutch second chamber. – – – – – – – – –
THURSDAY, TUE. 18 BRUSSELS Environment Council of the EU
– – – – – – – – – MONDAY TUE. 22
BRUSSELS Meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council. – – – – – – – – – TUESDAY, TUE. 23
BRUSSELS Meeting of the General Affairs Council of the EU. ISRAEL – Election to the Israeli Knesset. – – – – – – – – – THURSDAY TUE. 25
BRUSSELS – Meeting of the European Council (until March 26). – – – – – – – – – FRIDAY TUE. 26
Indian Prime Minister of DHAKA Narendra Modi visits Bangladesh. – – – – – – – – – WEDNESDAY TUE. 31
BRUSSELS – European Commission Pice-president Frans Timmermans gives a press conference on the EU action plan for the development of organic production: on the way to 2030. CONGO (BRAZZAVILLE) President election. – – – – – – – – –
SUNDAY APR. 4 SOFIA – Bulgarians vote in parliamentary election – – – – – – – – –
FRIDAY, APR. 9 SAMOA – Election to the Samoan Legislative Assembly. – – – – – – – – –
SUNDAY APR. 11 ECUADOR – Ecuador is holding the second round of presidential elections for the 2021-2025 term. PERU – Peru is holding presidential elections. – – – – – – – – –
THURSDAY, APR. 15 ** BRUSSELS Meeting of the General Affairs Council of the EU (cohesion). – – – – – – – – –
FRIDAY, APR. 16 ** BRUSSELS EU Informal meeting of ministers for economic and financial affairs. (Until April 17)
– – – – – – – – – MONDAY, APR. 19
** Meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in BRUSSELS. – – – – – – – – – TUESDAY, APR. 20 ** Meeting of the General Affairs Council of the EU in BRUSSELS. – – – – – – – – – THURSDAY, APR. 23
** BRUSSELS Informal EU meeting of environment ministers. – – – – – – – – – SUNDAY APR. 25
** ALBANIA – Election to the Parliament of Albania. – – – – – – – – – FRIDAY, APR. 30 ** BENIN – Benin is holding presidential elections.
** CHAD – Chad is holding presidential elections. – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – — on the event.
For technical issues, please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx
(This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]