AGENDA-Political and general news for February 18

For other agendas, please see:

Political and general news Main economic events

Emerging markets Economic events Public debt auctions

US Federal Reserve today in Washington

————————————————– ————– This journal is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ——————————————– – ——————- THURSDAY, FEB. 18 ** TURKEY – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is traveling to Azerbaijan for a trilateral meeting with his Azeri and Georgian counterparts. He also meets Azeri President Ilham Aliyev and holds bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of the two countries (until February 19).

** BRUSSELS – The President of the Council of the EU, Michel, participates in a videoconference with the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Félix Tshisekedi – 13:00 GMT. ** BAKU – Georgian Deputy Prime Minister Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan. (as of February 19) ** ANKARA – Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. ** BELGRADE – The Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia, Bujar Osmani, pays a working visit to Serbia.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY. 19 ** WASHINGTON DC – US President Joe Biden hosts his first event with other leaders of the Group of Seven Nations in a virtual meeting to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, the global economy and relations with the China. ** MUNICH, Germany – French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at the 2021 special edition of the Munich Security Conference – 17:00 GMT NUR-SULTAN / DUSHANBE / ASHGABAT – Visit of Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov to Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan (last day). BRUSSELS – NATO Defense Ministers hold videoconference (last day)

HELSINKI – Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas will travel to Helsinki to meet with her Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin and the President of Finland Sauli Niinisto. BERLIN – German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds press conference after virtual summit with G7 leaders – 15:00 GMT

LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to make a statement after hosting a virtual meeting of G7 leaders. MUNICH – US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to speak at the 2021 special edition of the Munich Security Conference

BRUSSELS – Informal videoconference of members of the EU-Tajikistan Cooperation Council. – – – – – – – – – SUNDAY FEBRUARY. 21

NIGER – Niger holds the second round of the presidential election – – – – – – – – –

MONDAY, FEBRUARY. 22 ** PARIS The OECD is organizing the 20th Virtual International Economic Forum on Africa. GENEVA – Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), will give a press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

BRUSSELS Meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council. WELLINGTON – Deputy finance ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet for APEC summit in New Zealand. (as of March 07) – – – – – – – – – TUESDAY FEB. 23 COLOMBO – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is due to arrive in Sri Lanka

BRUSSELS EU Informal video conference of ministers for European affairs. – – – – – – – – – WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY. 24 CAPE TOWN – South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will present the budget for the fiscal year April 2021 to March 2022 to parliament. – 12.00 GMT

MEXICO CITY – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador meets his Argentinian counterpart, Alberto Fernandez. AMLO invited Fernandez to attend celebrations for the 200 anniversary of Mexico’s independence. – – – – – – – – –

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY. 25 BRUSSELS – Videoconference of members of the European Council. (As of February 26)

BRUSSELS – Euro area finance ministers meet to discuss macroeconomic developments and political outlook in the euro area – 14:00 GMT. – – – – – – – – – FRIDAY, FEBRUARY. 26

BRUSSELS – EU leaders hold videoconference on security and defense and the EU’s southern neighborhood. – 08:00 GMT. ROME – Meetings of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, videoconference (until February 27). – – – – – – – – –

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY. 28 EL SALVADOR – Election to the Salvadoran Legislative Assembly.

– – – – – – – – – MONDAY TUE. 1

BUENOS AIRES – Argentine President Alberto Fernndez addresses Parliament at the opening of the annual sessions. – – – – – – – – –

TUESDAY, TUE. 02 LISBON – Informal meeting of defense ministers (until 3 March)

MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF – Election to Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia. – – – – – – – – –

WEDNESDAY, TUE. 03 BANGKOK – Thailand’s Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith speaks at a corporate seminar – 05:30 GMT.

– – – – – – – – – THURSDAY TUE. 4

** DHAKA – Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will travel to Dhaka to prepare for Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ trip to Bangladesh later this month. LISBON – Informal meeting of Foreign Ministers Gymnich (until March 5). VIENNA – The 14th Ministerial Meeting of OPEC and Non-OPEC by videoconference. – – – – – – – – – FRIDAY TUE. 05 ** NICOSIA – EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will visit Cyprus (until 06 March). – – – – – – – – –

SUNDAY, TUE. 7 BOLIVIA – Local elections in Bolivia – – – – – – – – –

TUESDAY, TUE. 09 BRUSSELS – The European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security, Josep Borrell, speaks on EU humanitarian aid in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

BRUSSELS – The Vice-President of the European Commission, Margrethe Vestager, gives a press conference on the theme “European Digital Decade: digital goals for 2030”. – – – – – – – – – THURSDAY TUE. 11

BRUSSELS – Justice and Home Affairs Council of the EU (until March 12) – – – – – – – – – SUNDAY MAR. 14

STUTTGART, Germany – Baden-Württemberg state elections. MAINZ, Germany – The German state of Rhineland-Palatinate (Rheinland Pfalz) is holding national elections. – – – – – – – – –

MONDAY, TUE. 15 BRUSSELS – Meeting of Eurozone Finance Ministers – 2:00 p.m. GMT. Meeting of the BRUSSELS Eurogroup.

– – – – – – – – – TUESDAY, TUE. 16 BRUSSELS Meeting of the Economic and Financial Affairs Council of the EU. – – – – – – – – –

WEDNESDAY, TUE. 17 BRUSSELS – The President of the European Commission, Maros Sefcovic, addresses the press on better regulation in the EU at 11:00 GMT. BRUSSELS – The Vice-President of the European Commission, Margrethe Vestager, gives a press conference on “Updating the new industrial strategy for Europe”. NETHERLANDS – Election to the Dutch second chamber. – – – – – – – – –

THURSDAY, TUE. 18 BRUSSELS Environment Council of the EU

– – – – – – – – – MONDAY TUE. 22

BRUSSELS Meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council. – – – – – – – – – TUESDAY, TUE. 23

BRUSSELS Meeting of the General Affairs Council of the EU. ISRAEL – Election to the Israeli Knesset. – – – – – – – – – THURSDAY TUE. 25

BRUSSELS – Meeting of the European Council (until March 26). – – – – – – – – – FRIDAY TUE. 26

Indian Prime Minister of DHAKA Narendra Modi visits Bangladesh. – – – – – – – – – WEDNESDAY TUE. 31

BRUSSELS – European Commission Pice-president Frans Timmermans gives a press conference on the EU action plan for the development of organic production: on the way to 2030. CONGO (BRAZZAVILLE) President election. – – – – – – – – –

SUNDAY APR. 4 SOFIA – Bulgarians vote in parliamentary election – – – – – – – – –

FRIDAY, APR. 9 SAMOA – Election to the Samoan Legislative Assembly. – – – – – – – – –

SUNDAY APR. 11 ECUADOR – Ecuador is holding the second round of presidential elections for the 2021-2025 term. PERU – Peru is holding presidential elections. – – – – – – – – –

THURSDAY, APR. 15 ** BRUSSELS Meeting of the General Affairs Council of the EU (cohesion). – – – – – – – – –

FRIDAY, APR. 16 ** BRUSSELS EU Informal meeting of ministers for economic and financial affairs. (Until April 17)

– – – – – – – – – MONDAY, APR. 19

** Meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in BRUSSELS. – – – – – – – – – TUESDAY, APR. 20 ** Meeting of the General Affairs Council of the EU in BRUSSELS. – – – – – – – – – THURSDAY, APR. 23

** BRUSSELS Informal EU meeting of environment ministers. – – – – – – – – – SUNDAY APR. 25

** ALBANIA – Election to the Parliament of Albania. – – – – – – – – – FRIDAY, APR. 30 ** BENIN – Benin is holding presidential elections.

** CHAD – Chad is holding presidential elections. – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – — on the event.

For technical issues, please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)