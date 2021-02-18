Maryam Nawaz calls on Pak Imran Khan’s prime minister to speak to relatives of missing people in Balochistan





Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif, asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to speak to relatives of the missing Baluchis who are protesting in Islamabad against forced kidnappings, torture and harassment. Maryam Nawaz said the Republic of Pakistan has placed Imran Khan in power and it is now his duty to listen to these people.

Maryam’s fierce attack on Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan came amid mounting atrocities against minority communities in Pakistan. The protest takes place in Islamabad with the aim of highlighting the plight of minority communities in the illegally occupied areas of Pakistan. Pakistan’s inhuman atrocities in Balochistan are never revealed as there is a total media blackout. Voice for Baloch Missing Persons or the VBMP peaceful protest camp takes place in Quetta.

Protest in Islamabad Pakistan

Enforced disappearances have been used by the Pakistani state to silence the oppressed people of Balochistan. Enforced disappearances have long been a stain on Pakistan’s human rights record. Hundreds of political leaders, activists, engineers, doctors and lawyers have been missing in Balochistan for years. The Baloch nation faces the worst human rights violations by Pakistani forces and agencies in the modern era, where a plethora of human rights organizations exist.

According to a report released by the Pakistan Human Rights Commission, there has been an increase in cases of Baloch women being targeted by security forces. Human rights observers noted that the absence of explicit legislation criminalizing enforced disappearances in domestic law only made the situation worse. Baloch women and even children are forcibly detained in their local army camps, some of them released after a few days, but before that they are harassed and tortured.

Maryam Nawaz’s fierce attack on Pakistani prime minister

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that she would remain in the country despite the government’s open offer to go abroad to treat her father. Maryam told reporters at her residence at Umra Raivid in Lahore: “If someone from the government comes to my house and offers me to go abroad, I will reject them right away. I know some ministers say that if Maryam is allowed to go abroad, so the opposition campaign (against the government) will be weakened, but I want to make it clear that I am in my country. I will not leave and will not ask to have my name removed from the list of those who are not allowed to go abroad. “

