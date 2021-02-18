Lockdown exit plan: Boris Johnson refuses to budge on cautious approach





B oris Johnson has resisted pressure for a faster easing of the lockdown today, despite a sharp drop in infections, with one minister saying it will take months to return to normal. Downing Street is awaiting delivery of key data, due tomorrow, on how much vaccine can reduce transmission rates before making decisions on how long it will take before pubs and restaurants can reopen. Ms Whately said steps would unfold in the coming weeks and months, starting with the planned reopening of schools in England on March 8. She said: So for me it’s a really important thing for us to be step by step and do it. cautiously because we want this to be the last national lockdown in history … First, bring the children back to school, but in due time, open up hospitality and come back to life as usual. Related A high-ranking No.10 source made it clear that Ms Whatelys’ step-by-step approach reflects government thinking, despite calls from right-wing conservatives and some media outlets for the prime minister to let go of the brakes on the economy. Families may soon be allowed to hold hands with loved ones in nursing homes, without waiting for their loved ones to receive a second blow, a minister said.

Parents may have to test their children twice a week at home using rapid lateral flow tests, as part of the back-to-school plan.

Reports claim that face masks may be made mandatory for high school students in hallways and other confined spaces outside of classroom bubbles.

A sharp drop in the levels of coronavirus infections in England and a dramatic drop in London were shown in the latest React study from Imperial College London.

Prince Charles said he was saddened by the varying consumption of vaccines in some ethnic minority communities, as he called on people from all walks of life to receive the vaccine.

The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, said official data suggested vaccinations were reducing the number of deaths from the coronavirus.

A leaked government document, seen by The Guardian, said England’s poorest communities had been hit by a perfect storm of wages, housing and testing and traceability issues that led to high rates of coronavirus.

A Metropolitan Police officer who served for three decades has died after being diagnosed with Covid-19. Detective Sergeant Darren Barker joined Scotland Yard in March 1992 and is remembered as an extremely talented officer.

A physician executive has backed calls to compensate frontline workers with long Covid. Dr Helena McKeown said it would be remiss to wait too long before helping doctors, nurses and others with the long-standing form of the disease.

Sir Keir Starmer proposed UK recovery bonds to rebuild Britain after the pandemic in a keynote speech.

Covid-19 cases drop in London, with 25 boroughs registering drops of at least 40% in a week, with some of the biggest drops in inner city deprived areas, official figures show.

Helen Whately said there would be a step-by-step approach to lifting the lockdown / Skay news Ms Whately hinted that postal code locks would be imposed to prevent isolated outbreaks from spreading in the future. She said ministers learned over the summer how to deal with localized outbreaks. Health Secretary Matt Hancock also warned Britain must not let its guard down despite the encouraging findings on infections. Professor Paul Elliott, director of the React program at Imperial College London, said that while the latest findings are encouraging, a careful approach still needs to be taken. At the moment, the prevalence levels are still very, very high, he told Sky. We just need to reduce them further. He said it was believed that the R-value was now significantly below 1, which means the outbreak is declining

