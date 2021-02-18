President inaugurates Tapin Dam in South Kalimantan





The governor has just announced that the TapinDam will be able to drastically reduce the flooding in the district of Tapin. Only a small number of areas will be inundated because the Tapin district owns the dam. Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Thursday opened the Tapin dam located in Pipitak Jaya village, Tapin district, South Kalimantan province. “Bismillahirrahmanirrahim (In the name of Allah, Most Merciful and Most Compassionate) today I am inaugurating the Tapin dam in Tapin district, South Kalimantan province,” he said. Jokowi pointed out that the construction of the dam, which started in 2016, cost 986 billion rupees. The dam, with a capacity of 56.7 million cubic meters, plays an important role in flood control and strengthening food security as it can irrigate 5,472 hectares of agricultural land and provide 0.5 cubic meters of water. raw water per second, he said. The dam can additionally produce 3.3 megawatts of electricity, he noted. “The governor has just reported that the Tapin dam will be able to significantly reduce flooding in the Tapin district. Only a small number of areas will be flooded since the Tapin district has the dam,” he said. . The dam is also part of efforts to deal with the floods affecting South Kalimantan, he noted. “In addition to irrigating the rice fields, generating electricity and providing raw water, (the dam was built) to control flooding. As we know, the (recent) floods in South Kalimantan affected a very large area, almost 10 districts and towns. (We) need global efforts, from upstream to downstream, to manage the floods, ”he said. On this occasion, the president also had a dialogue with the inhabitants whose houses were moved to make way for the construction of the dam. “What is your comment after the dam was built?” The president asked the inhabitants. “It’s like a dream to meet the President,” replied the resident. “My question is about the dam,” said the president. “With the presence of the dam, we, the local community, both in the downstream and upstream areas, not only want to be spectators, but also to be empowered through village tourism, so that the community can run businesses.” , he remarked. “Yes, I forget (to say). After looking at the beautiful landscape around the dam, (I believe) it can serve as a tourist site not only for Tapi district but also for the rest of South Kalimantan”, he noted.



