In a workshop with 10 countries, PM Modi emphasizes regional cooperation and integration





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for greater integration between South Asian countries as well as the creation of a regional air ambulance pact. He said this at a coronavirus management workshop titled Covid-19 Management: Experience, Good Practices and Way Forward. Nine countries – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Maldives, Mauritius and Seychelles – participated in the event. PM Modi missed Hindi and switched to English while addressing the workshop. After starting with a namaste, PM Modi praised India’s response to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. We created the Covid-19 emergency fund to meet the immediate cost of fighting the pandemic. We have shared our resources, our medicines, our PPE, our testing equipment and most importantly, we have shared the most important knowledge about commodities, ”said the Prime Minister. Speaking about the regional air ambulance system, Prime Minister Modi said: Can our civil aviation ministries create a regional air ambulance agreement for medical contingencies? Can we create a regional platform to collect, compile, data on the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines among our population? Can we similarly create a regional network to promote technology-driven epidemiology to prevent future pandemics? Prime Minister Modi highlighted two of his government’s flagship health programs – Ayushman Bharat and Jan Arogya – as useful case studies for other countries. Beyond Covid, can we also save our effective public health policies and programs. From India, our Ayushman Bharat and Jan Arogya program can be useful case studies for our friends in the region. Such collaborations can become the path for greater regional collaboration between us in other areas as well, he said at the online workshop. The Prime Minister ended his speech by urging nations to focus on what unites all countries so that the South Asia region can unite to fight other common ills such as poverty, crisis climate and illiteracy. He added that for the 21st century to be the Asian century, more integration is needed for the countries of South Asia and the Indian Ocean islands. If we focus on all that unites us, our region can overcome not only the current pandemic, but our other challenges as well, Prime Minister Modi said.

