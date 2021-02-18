Trump could be the target of foreign liquidity





Security services fear that foreign powers will target Trump for his knowledge of US intelligence secrets and his need for money. Trump “has hundreds of millions of dollars in debt … and has access to almost every intelligence secret in the free world,” one official said. “The risk is so obvious that everyone has considered it and each department will take their own steps to protect themselves,” a source told Insider. Visit Insider’s Business section for more stories.

With over $ 1 billion in total debt and at least $ 340 million owed to Deutsche Bank, former President Donald Trump poses an unprecedented challenge to US and Western intelligence agencies tasked with keeping the secrets he was in. exposed daily for the past four years, according to five current or former intelligence officers in the United States and Europe.

Trump’s inability to keep US intelligence secrets and his willingness to distort intelligence to meet his political needs were well-documented aspects of his tenure. They led to several diplomatic incidents:

“ She’s a person with a proven willingness to do almost anything for money ”

“So it is clear that he is a person who disregards the protection of information and sources as a duty that he does not openly care about,” a senior NATO intelligence official told Insider. Like other officials eager to speak for this article, the source declined to be identified due to the extreme sensitivity of the information and the need to maintain good relations between Western forces.

“He is a person with a proven willingness to do almost anything for money,” the official said. “The person has hundreds of millions of dollars in debt which it is clear it will not be easy to pay off, and access to almost every intelligence secret in the free world over the past four years,” said the manager.

Insider has contacted a Trump representative for comment but has not received a response.

Several sources described Trump as having had access to everything any American adversary would want to know. Even when the current operations expire, the big picture of the American system and its relationship with its friends and adversaries alone would bear fruit.

“There is absolutely a market for the secrets he knows and any intelligence agency would analyze it and conclude that Trump is exactly the kind of person who would be happy to sell them to you,” the official said. “This is what intelligence services do. Who is really going to decide that” No, it’s impossible, Donald Trump would never violate his country’s trust in exchange for hundreds of millions of dollars? “No one who works in intelligence would decide that.”

Imagine how useful a lengthy briefing on the security position of the United States in the face of an attack on Taiwan would be for [Chinese] planners? Is there a monetary value? “‘

None of the officials wanted to go into detail on information that is feared Trump could compromise with future trading partners. One suggested that details of key national security priorities, which only involve higher-level nuclear weapons, protection of energy supplies, and mutual defense with closest allies, would be invaluable to a state close to its peers such as China or Russia.

“Taiwan’s information alone would be invaluable to the PRC,” said an official referring to the People’s Republic of China. “Imagine how useful a lengthy briefing on America’s security posture in the face of an attack on Taiwan would be for planners? Is there any dollar value?”

Several sources pointed to the recent decision to deny Trump his right to receive future briefings, a courtesy given to former presidents, as a sign that the Biden administration had acted to “stop the bleeding,” in the words of one responsible.

“ A problem we don’t want to talk about now ”

A source close to the Biden administration who declined to be identified in public described the situation as “an issue that we don’t want to talk about at the moment because we don’t know if it’s a real issue and we have to ‘other things to discuss. But that sounds like something that there would at least be counterintelligence surveillance. Ensuring that other nations do not steal the national secrets of former presidents willfully or not would be part of it. any counter-intelligence service. “

In Europe, where concerns about sharing information with U.S. intelligence services that Trump might compromise were one of the first concerns, officials admitted there had been a few limited meetings about potential exposure. “There have been meetings about this but I was not involved, thank goodness,” said another military intelligence official from Northern Europe, who is cooperating closely with the Americans on state operations. Islamic and Russian. “Our meetings will focus on items relating to our service that may have spread through the Americans over the past four years, but if you ask how serious it is, I would point out that there is none. never had. [meetings like this] on an American president and only a handful of meetings on potentially exposed European figures. “

Read more: Some among US military allies believe Trump deliberately attempted a coup and may have had the help of federal law enforcement officials.

Two other European officials confirmed the fear but declined to comment specifically beyond one, stressing that “the risk is so obvious that everyone has considered it and each service will take its own steps to protect itself.”

But did Trump really pay attention to his briefings?

There is one factor that could minimize any potential damage, or even reduce the value of goods Trump might pedal: Trump’s utter disregard for listening or even paying attention to briefings.

“Background information would be really helpful but details could be limited as he did not allow any notes to be taken and does not appear to have embraced briefings where a lot of valuable details would be found,” the military intelligence official said. “This is the second half of any recruiting assessment for someone. Yes, he’s greedy enough to buy… no problem, but he’d be too selfish and lazy to make a good asset. Good spies pay attention. at briefings. “

Read more: NATO officials denounce Trump for delaying military transfer to Biden as ‘there is a significant ongoing security situation with Iran that could explode at any time’

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos