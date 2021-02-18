Politics
Call for closer global cooperation crucial for international security
By George Muntu
In his special speech at the Davos Agenda World Economic Forum (WEF) virtual event on January 25, 2021, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on all countries to respect international rules and remain committed to the openness and inclusion. His views and proposals were widely shared by the international community, as they proposed approaches to overcome the current difficulties through the joint efforts of all countries and indicated the way forward to create a better future for humanity.
President Xi said that the problems facing the world are complex and complex, that the way out is to maintain multilateralism and build a common future for humanity. In his previous WEF speech in 2017, Xi strongly advocated for free trade and championed the benefits of globalization. Its vision is widely seen as an appropriate way to revive the world economy, improve peoples’ livelihoods, strengthen solidarity and cooperation, and promote peaceful, inclusive and sustainable development to ensure sustainable global security. .
Apart from that, Xi stressed the importance of complying with international laws and rules, saying that international governance should be based on rules and consensus reached among nations, not on the order given by a or some countries.
As we all know, the world is currently facing many challenges due to the behaviors of a few superpowers who refuse to respect and apply international law. Another factor contributing to these challenges is the tendency of some Western countries, notably the United States, to use their national laws and regulations to punish other countries, especially those who dare to challenge their supremacy in global and regional affairs. . These challenges, including economic sanctions, financial restrictions, trade and technology war, etc., undermine global cooperation and economic growth.
The last few years have seen the United States withdraw from various international agreements and organizations, such as the Iran nuclear deal, the Paris climate agreement, Unesco, the Human Rights Council of the UN, etc. It is clear that the Trump administration did not respect multilateralism and the international. agreements, he therefore decided to take unilateral steps to achieve his own ambitions.
Unilateral practices that disregard the interests of other countries have not only slowed the development of the world economy, but also undermined the effectiveness of global governance based on international law and centered on international organizations. .
As President Xi rightly pointed out, differences in history, culture, and social system should not be an excuse for antagonism or confrontation, but rather an incentive for cooperation. History and reality have made it clear, time and again, that the misguided approach to antagonism and confrontation, whether in the form of cold war, hot war, trade war, or technology war, would end up harming the interests of all countries and undermining everyone though. being. Clearly, the world we live in today is unstable and the protectionist and confrontational policies pursued by some Western countries in the areas of trade, investment, politics, diplomacy and people-to-people exchanges have violated the law. international and reduced mutual trust between nations, and hampered international cooperation in various fields. The international community must unite to oppose protectionism, the provocation of confrontations and any economic sanctions without the approval of the UN Security Council.
Thus, China strongly opposes the double standard and the practice of selective application of international law. Instead, it advocates equal rights, equal opportunities and equal rules for all countries, and upholds the common values of humanity, namely peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom.
These principles and values that China has promoted can help build consensus and forge synergy to address global challenges, pursue peaceful coexistence among various countries based on mutual respect and broadening common ground. while setting aside differences, facilitate exchanges and mutual learning between countries, impetus in the progress of human civilization. It must be recognized that with the growth of developing countries, global prosperity and stability will be enhanced, and developed countries will benefit from such growth.
The unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic has once again proven that the countries of the world are closely linked and share a common issue. Humanity cannot declare a true victory over the virus if there is still one country fighting against it.
Frequently heard calls for global cooperation at WEF’s recent virtual Davos Agenda event vividly reflected the broad consensus within the international community. There is only one Earth and a common future for humanity.
Only by staying united and working together can people do the major tasks they face, and the only way out for all countries is to safeguard and practice multilateralism.
_______________________________________________________________
The author is a freelance writer based in Dar es Salaam.
