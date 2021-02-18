Top foreign stories at 5:00 p.m.





FGN35 QUAD US-INDIA-LD

India is a vital partner, says the Pentagon; Quad foreign ministers to meet virtually on Thursday

Washington: India is a vital partner, especially considering all the challenges of the Indo-Pacific region, the Pentagon said on the eve of the first Quad ministerial meeting under the Biden administration. By Lalit K Jha

FGN33 CHINA-INDIA-LADAKH

China says disengagement of Chinese, Indian troops in eastern Ladakh goes smoothly

Beijing: China said on Thursday that the process of disengaging frontline Chinese and Indian troops on the eastern border of Ladakh is progressing smoothly and expressed hope that the two sides will make concerted efforts to achieve this goal. By KJM Varma

VIRUS-UK-STUDY FGN34

UK study shows COVID-19 infections ‘dropped significantly’ in England

London: The provisional results of a new UK government-backed study released on Thursday show COVID-19 infections in England have “declined significantly” since January, reflecting the impact of strict lockdown measures. By Aditi Khanna

FGN17 US-TIME-INDIANS

Five people of Indian descent, Indian activist feature in TIME magazine’s list of 100 emerging leaders

New York: Five personalities of Indian descent, including Twitters’ lawyer Vijaya Gadde and UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and an Indian activist are on TIME magazine’s annual list of the 100 emerging leaders shaping the future “. By Yoshita Singh

FGN31 US-CITIZENSHIP-BILL

U.S. citizenship law 2021 to be presented to Congress on Thursday

Washington: Moved by President Joe Biden, the US Citizenship Act 2021 – which aims, among other things, to eliminate the country cap on employment-based green cards would be presented to Congress on Thursday, a move that would benefit hundreds and thousands of Indians. IT Professionals in America. By Lalit K Jha

FGN27 RUSSIA-INDIA-TRADE-SHRINGLA

India and Russia should diversify their trade basket by going beyond traditional sectors: Shringla

Moscow: India and Russia should diversify their shopping basket and economic exchanges by going beyond traditional sectors and by cooperating in new areas such as railways, transport and logistics, pharmaceuticals, minerals and steel, which will give new impetus to bilateral relations, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said. By Lalit K Jha

FGN16 LANKA-IMRAN-ADDRESS

Sri Lanka cancels Imran Khan’s planned speech to parliament: media reports

Colombo / Islamabad: Sri Lanka canceled Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khans’ speech to his parliament during his next visit to Colombo, according to media reports.

FGN12 UN-INDIA-VACCINES

UN chief ‘extremely grateful’ for India’s 200,000 COVID vaccines for peacekeepers

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is “extremely grateful” for the donation of 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine announced by India for the peacekeepers, said the spokesperson of the head of the UN. By Yoshita Singh

VIRUS-SAFRIQUE-VACCINES FGN24

S Africa sells AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines purchased in India to African Union countries

Johannesburg: South Africa will sell the million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine that it has purchased from India to its sister countries in the African Union, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said. By Fakir Hassen

FGN9 US-BIDEN-LD NETANYAHU

In phone call with Netanyahu, Biden affirms commitment to Israel’s security

Washington: In his first phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Joe Biden affirmed his unwavering commitment to Israel’s security and strategic cooperation in dealing with the many challenges facing the region, said the White House. By Lalit K Jha IND IND

Disclaimer: – This story was not edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from news agency feeds. Source: PTI

