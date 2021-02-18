Recep Tayyip Erdogan in brief

Here is a glimpse into the life of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, current president and former prime minister of Turkey.

Date of Birth: February 26, 1954

Place of birth: Istanbul, Turkey

Birth name: Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Dad: Ahmet Erdogan, Coast Guard and Navy Captain

Mother: Tenzile Erdogan

Wedding: Emine (Gulbaran) Erdogan (July 4, 1978-present)

Children: Two daughters and two sons

Education: University of Marmara, Faculty of Economics and Administration, 1981

Religion: Muslim

Other facts

Active in Islamist circles in the 1970s and 1980s.

Prior to his political career, Erdogan was a semi-professional football player.

Erdogan is seen as a polarizing figure: supporters say he has it improved Turkish economy and introduced political reform. Critics accused Erdogan of autocratic tendencies, corruption and extravagance.

Erdogan has also been heavily criticized for failing to protect women’s rights and human rights, restricting freedom of expression and attempting to reduce Turkey’s secular identity.

Under Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Turkey has lifted restrictions on public expression of religion, including ending the ban on women wearing Islamic-style scarves.

Called social media “the worst threat to society”.

Chronology

1984 – Elected district leader of the Welfare Party.

1985 – Elected head of the Istanbul Province of the Welfare Party and becomes a member of the central executive council of the party.

1994-1998 – Mayor of Istanbul.

1998 – The Welfare Party is prohibited. Erdogan is serving four months in prison for inciting religious hatred after reciting a controversial poem.

August 2001 – Co-founded the Justice and Development Party (AKP), of Islamist origin.

2002-2003 – Erdogan’s AKP won the majority of seats in the legislative elections and he was appointed prime minister.

2003-2014 – Serves as Prime Minister.

June 2011 – The AKP largely wins in the legislative elections, guaranteeing Erdogan a third term.

June 2013 – Objective of anti-government protests Erdogan’s policies, including his plan to turn a park into a shopping centerand call for political reforms. Thousands of people were reportedly injured in the clashes.

December 2013 – A corruption investigation begins and investigates more than 50 suspects, including members of Erdogan’s inner circle. The following month, the government fired 350 police officers during the investigation. Ten months later, the prosecutor drops the investigation.

March 2014 – After Erdogan threatens to ‘eradicate’ Twitter During a campaign rally, Turkey banned the social media site and a two-week power outage ensued across the country.

Aug 10, 2014 – Erdogan is elected president in the very first direct elections.

November 2014 – At a summit hosted by a women’s group in Istanbul, Erdogan says that women and men are not equal “because their nature is different”. This is not the first time that the Turkish leader has made controversial comments about women: previously he told Turkish university students that they should not be “picky” in choosing a husband and called all Turkish women to have three children.

June 7, 2015 – In the Turkish parliamentary elections, The AKP wins 41% of the votes.

July 15-16, 2016 – During a coup attempt by one army faction, at least 161 people were killed and 1,140 injured. Erdogan addresses the nation via FaceTime and urges people to take to the streets to stand up to the military faction behind the uprising. He blames the coup attempt on the cleric and his rival Fethullah gulen, who lives in voluntary exile in Pennsylvania.

April 16, 2017 – A vote is taken on a constitutional amendment expand Erdogan’s presidential powers. Turkish state media reports that around 51% of people voted yes in the referendum, which abolishes the country’s parliamentary system and potentially allows Erdogan to remain in office until 2029. International election observers question whether the election was free and fair, citing last minute rule changes, the muzzling of opposition voices and the dominance of the “yes” campaign in the media. Opposition leaders of the Republican People’s Party have said they plan to challenge the election results in court.

May 16, 2017 – Erdogan meets US President Donald Trump to the White House. At a joint press conference, Erdogan praises Trump’s electoral victory and vows to help the United States fight terrorism. After the two men spoke, demonstrators protest outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence. Nine people are injured when Turkish security guards rush into a line of protesters and kick the ground. Police sources told CNN that some of the men involved in the fight were Erdogan’s bodyguards.

October 12, 2017 – Erdogan accuses the United States of sacrifice your relationship with Turkey in a speech delivered days after the arrest of a member of the US consular staff and the announcement of his refusal to recognize the authority of US Ambassador John Bass. Erdogan blames Bass and other officials who remain in the Obama administration to sabotage relations between the two countries.

December 2017 – In response to Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel capital, Erdogan declares that the movement is null and void and announces Turkey’s intention to open a Turkish embassy in Jerusalem.

June 24, 2018 – Is re-elected president.

November 2, 2018 – Order to kill Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi came from “the highest levels of the Saudi government,” Erdogan writes in a opinion piece in the Washington Post. The friendship between Turkey and Saudi Arabia “Does not mean that we will turn a blind eye to the premeditated murder that took place before our eyes,” he wrote.

January 8, 2019 – After supporting the decision that the United States will start withdrawing troops Syria, Erdogan claims that US National Security Advisor John Bolton made “a grave mistake” in telling reporters that the US would only withdraw from Syria if Turkey pledged not to attack its country. Kurdish allies the. “Bolton’s remarks in Israel are not acceptable. I cannot swallow it, ”Erdogan said during a speech in parliament. “Bolton made a big mistake. If he thinks this way, he is in serious error. We will not compromise. “

January 14, 2019 – Trump and Erdogan discuss “ongoing cooperation in Syria as US forces begin to withdraw” in a phone call just a day after Trump threatened to “economically devastate Turkey” if the allied country is NATO attacks the Kurds in the region.

October 9, 2019 – Turkey launches military offensive in northeast Syria, just days after the Trump administration announced that U.S. troops would be leaving the border area. Erdogan’s “Operation Spring of Peace” is an effort to hunt Kurdish border, and are using the area to resettle around two million Syrian refugees.

October 22, 2019 – Erdogan meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi and the men announce a major deal on Syria, announcing that Russian and Turkish troops will patrol the Turkish-Syrian border. Kurdish forces have about six days to withdraw about 20 miles from the border.

January 2, 2020 – Turkish parliament gives Erdogan permission for one year to deploy military personnel to respond to Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar’s offensive against the A-a government recognized in Tripoli, Libya.