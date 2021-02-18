Is the Uyghur genocide a “cultural norm”? Biden faces backlash for not asking China to take over

US President Joe Biden is now accused in some sections of defending Chinese brutalities against Uyghur Muslims. On Wednesday, Biden answered questions at a televised event about the Asian nation’s handling of Muslim minorities in its far western region of Xinjiang. He called Xi Jinping’s failure to speak of the genocide of Uyghur Muslims as part of a “different standard.”

After a long telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart, the US president said that in the past China has been a victim of the outside world and Xi’s principle is to keep the country “ united ” against it.

“The Chinese leadership – and if you know anything about Chinese history – the moment China fell victim to the outside world was when they weren’t unified at home. Xi Jinping’s central principle is that there must be a united technology. controlled China and he uses his reasoning for the things he does on that basis. “

He added: “No American president can be supported as president if he does not reflect the values ​​of the United States. So I will not denounce what he is doing in Hong Kong, what he is doing with the Uyghurs. in the western mountains of China, Taiwan and one-China politics by making it energetic, and it gets it. Culturally, there are different standards in every country and their leaders should follow, “a said Biden

After his speech, he received backlash as some of the Twitter users accused him of defending the brutality against Uyghur Muslims by not asking his counterpart to talk about it openly.

Indian women’s rights activist Sonam Mahajan took to Twitter and shared a video of the US president speaking about China.

Here is US President Joe Biden defending Chinese brutalities against Uyghur Muslims. The left never really cared about the Chinese atrocities, neither in India, nor in America.pic.twitter.com/jpqVpu88L3 – Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) February 17, 2021

Another US user Jack Posobiec tweeted and blamed Biden for spreading direct propaganda for the CCP (Chinese Communist Party)

Joe Biden just said the Uyghur genocide is just a Chinese cultural norm and reminded Americans that China has been a victim of the West in the past These are direct propaganda lines from the CCP – Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) February 17, 2021

Strategic advisor to former US President Donald Trump, Boris Epshteyn called Biden’s comments “horrific”.

Biden: China will face repercussions

During the televised address, US President Biden said Chinese President Xi Jinping drew global criticism for holding the Uyghur minority in internment camps and other human rights violations. “There will be repercussions for China and Xi knows it,” he added, and also that the United States will reaffirm its global role in defending human rights and work with the international community to bring about the China to protect them.

Earlier this month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken also called the Chinese government’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims “genocide”. He tweeted that the United States will hold Beijing responsible for its international abuses.

In my appeal with my counterpart in Beijing, Yang Jiechi, I made it clear that the United States will defend our national interests, defend our democratic values, and hold Beijing accountable for its abuses of the international system. – Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 6, 2021

Joe Biden talks to Xi Jinping

US President Joe Biden met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Tuesday and raised a range of issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change. According to the statement released by the White House, Biden in his conversation with Xi Jinping affirmed his priorities of protecting the security, prosperity, health and way of life of the American people by preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. . The 2 leaders exchanged views on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and also discussed the challenge of global health, security and prevention of proliferation of weapons. This is notably the second time that the two leaders speak in the last 7 days.

Tense ties between the United States and China

International relations between the United States and China had been strained during Donald Trump’s administration, as the two glocal powers argued over a range of issues, including the trade war, the COVID-19 epidemic , allegations of espionage, media freedoms and human rights. The coronavirus pandemic had become the main point of conflict between the 2 nations after Trump accused China of not being transparent during the initial phase of the pandemic in Wuhan in December 2019.

