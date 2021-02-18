Chhangte Double, Lanzarote’s penalty increases CFC 3-2





ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Updates: NorthEast United FCtrail 2-3 v Chennaiyin FC as they look to return to the Top 4 in Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in the match No.98 at GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Thursday. Chennaiyin FC scored successively with a penalty from Lanzarote and a goal from Chhangte to regain the lead. Deshorn Brown scored NorthEast United FC’s second goal just before half-time. Imran Khan scores a diving header to equalize for NorthEast United FC. Lallianzuala Chhangte, with a shiny finish, gives the lead to Chennaiyin FC. NorthEast United FC are without Gallego, who is missing due to a hamstring injury. NorthEast United FC, now in fifth place in the points table, will consider staying in the qualifying race. Chennaiyin FC, meanwhile, are out of the qualifiers and will only play out of pride. Follow all Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC live updates on the News18 Sports blog.

Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC last faced each other on December 13, with the game ending in a goalless draw. NEUFC and CFC took 12 shots each in the game, but Chennaiyin had four shots on target against two from NEUFC. Chennaiyin FC had a lot of possession and a lot more control of the game, but couldn’t make their chances count.

Csaba Laszlo’s Chennaiyin FC recorded the lowest conversion rate of 5.55, underlining how wasted in attack. He gave an honest overview of his team’s campaign. “Every team has its ups and downs and not all seasons are perfect. I think this season we’ve had a lot of good things. But it wasn’t that fantastic and not that positive especially in attack. NorthEast) will be a tough game. They did a good recruiting especially the foreigners. And in this game we see if we have the opportunity or not, but our goal is to win this game. Our focus is to play successfully in football and scoring goals. We are entering the game the way we went against Goa and that is our goal, “said Laszlo, whose team have not won in their last seven games. .

Highlanders assistant coach Alison Kharsyntiew has urged his team not to take their opponents lightly. “We just have to control them, dictate the game and not give them time with the ball and space to operate.” We have to be calm, collected and focus on our game. At the same time, we have to be aggressive, we have to play with intensity and 100% effort to win the game, ”he said.

