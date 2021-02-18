Prime Minister Narendra Modi writes letter to Gujarat’s BJP, hails its ‘page committee’ campaign





Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to the BJP’s Gujarat unit, in which he appreciated his efforts to create 15 lakh page committees, and said it would help the party connect with 2.25 million voters in the state. The letter, written in Gujarati, was released by the party’s state unit on Thursday. Gujarat BJP leaders said the copy of the prime minister’s letter would be distributed to more than 58 members of the lakh page committee, including in charge of each committee. In the letter, Modi said: “I commend the BJP Gujarat for starting this ‘Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan Page Committee.’ A committed worker at the field level is an important asset for any party and an awareness-raising exercise undertaken by these workers ultimately become a means to serve the people. ” He appreciated the efforts of the BJP of Gujarat to create 15 lakh page committees, saying it would help the party connect with 2.25 crore voters across the state, and also wished them good luck for them. next ballots for local bodies. Under the “Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan Pages Committee”, a “pramukh” (official) was appointed for a page on the electoral roll. Each page normally contains the details of five to six voters from that stand. Each page of pramukh should focus on these five to six families of voters as part of the management of kiosks at the micro level. Releasing the letter, Gujarat BJP chairman CR Paatil said all state ministers and key party officials, including Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, have become “page pramukhs” in part of this campaign.

He added that in addition to working to ensure the victory of the BJP in the polls, this exercise also aims to reach people in need to educate them about the benefits of various government plans in case they are excluded for some reasons. Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, who is also a page pramukh, said all members of the page committee and page pramukhs will receive this letter from the prime minister. “We created page committees after reaching out to 58 Lakh families with 2.25 million voters. It’s not just about elections. It’s about delivering services and programs to real people. beneficiaries and help people in case of emergency or calamity, ”he said.







