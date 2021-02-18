Key moments from Trump’s first post-presidential talks





Trump speaks to supporters before boarding Air Force One for his last time as president on January 20. Photo: Getty Images

After a somewhat imposed period of silence of nearly a month, Donald Trump returned to the rapid media schedule of his tenure by giving three interviews on Wednesday to commemorate the late Rush Limbaugh. The appearances on friendly media NewsMax, Fox News and One America News are his first since leaving the White House in January and his first interviews since his acquittal in his second Senate impeachment trial. In them he largely stuck to the present memory, although he occasionally wandered around the theme of a fraudulent election which he repeated in his last days in power. Below is a look at some of the most notable comments from past presidents.

Speaking to Newsmaxs Greg Kelly, the former president said he was considering a Trump-branded social media platform to reach the millions of Republican voters he is still hugely popular with. He added that he won’t be back on Twitter, which isn’t exactly his decision, as the service has banned him following the insurgency. As for his old favorite platform, Trump said on Twitter it was getting very boring and millions of people were leaving. They leave him because it’s not the same thing, and I can understand that.

Trump has also said he really wants to be a little quiet as the Biden administration kicks in. It hasn’t been that quiet, frankly, but I wanted to be a little calm.

Trump’s opinion of the election results has not changed after four weeks of rest and relaxation. I think we won substantially, he said on Newsmax, adding that you would have had riots everywhere if it happened to a Democrat, referring to the non-existent voter fraud he saw as rampant in November. In his interview on OAN, he also slipped in a claim that Rush Limbaugh agreed with him that we were robbed, as he remembered the late radio host who helped pave the way for the Republican Party. .

Notably, the Trumps Newsmax interview was pre-taped; Over the past month, threatened with defamation lawsuits, the channel cut off guests who had transmitted bogus election plots.

While commemorating a conservative icon on Newsmax, President Trump offered the odd boast, referring to a Politico and Morning Consult poll released Tuesday showing 59% of Republican voters said they wanted Trump to play a role major in their party. figure that was up 18 points since pollsters asked the question the day after the Capitol riot.

Death, taxes and Trump bragging about fake polls pic.twitter.com/7zEBwsOafh

– Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 18, 2021

While the first public interviews with a former president less than a week after his impeachment acquittal are normally a major news event, Trump has mostly avoided his own political career to remember that of Rush Limbaugh. He did so in his own scrambled words, discussing his Presidential Medal of Freedom (an idea we’ve had that a lot of people have suggested to me, frankly) and the legacy of radio hosts (that’s one of the people who will not be forgotten).

Towards the end of his interview with Sean Hannity, the host asked, I suspect I hear a lot more from Donald Trump, right? The former president gave a reserved answer: Well, we have a lot to say.

