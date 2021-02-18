Donald Trump, an American disgrace





The signs were all there, Donald Trump is dangerous. New Yorkers have warned the country that he is a con artist, a suit without substance, a racist at heart and a bogus businessman. Everything was there to be seen, his story of failure and deception.

As soon as he got off the elevator in Trump Tower to announce his candidacy, he began with a tirade of hatred against Mexicans and immigrants. This man has created a division in this country to serve his purpose. For four years we have witnessed his erratic and dangerous behavior which had no place in America but his attraction to him, white supremacists, anti-Semites, anti-immigrants, anti-LGBTQ, anti -women – all disgruntled in the country, and just spurred hatred.

The black community has borne the brunt of the evil politics, its relentless attacks and constant lies, with disastrous results. We have documented Trump’s dishonesty in the pages of this diary over the four years.

A very strange and tragic development has taken place; the Republican Party, a party respected for years, picked up on Trump’s lies because of his perceived power to mobilize its base. The people of the party that Trump attacked and vilified now come to see Trump as their political savior, ignoring all of his despotic tendencies. The Assets format was to organize these gatherings of the disaffected and play on their fears, using them, while he and his family lived a life that had nothing to do with them.

We have witnessed what Trump was doing on January 6, 2021, when he orchestrated a shameful insurgency to prevent the certification of the legally elected president and apparently topple the government to continue to rule as a despot. He rounded up America’s worst for the insurgency – racist white supremacists carrying the Confederate flag, anti-Semites with their 6 million badges were not enough, the Q-Anon cult and the country’s discontent with violently attacking the Capitol. in Washington DC, the American symbol of democracy, this is the first time in the country’s history that the Capitol has been attacked.

Trump shamelessly endangered the life of his own Vice President who had served him faithfully for 4 years by making him a target for the mob, and when the mob attacked the Capitol, attacked the Capitol Police, breached security and desecrated the halls of Congress. Trump reportedly watched television with glee, refusing to call the crowd. It was the shameful behavior of any citizen, much more that of the president of the country who had sworn to protect and defend the country.

The attack on the Capitol and the damage it caused, the threat to members of Congress was there for all to see after Trump invited them to Washington on Electoral College certification day, addressed the crowd in base terms and sent them to the Capitol. . The Republicans in the Senate have refused to fulfill their constitutional duty. They declared Trump not guilty. It is a shame for a party that has clearly lost its way and a real question as to its future existence. Trump is a disgrace – he has brought shame and destruction to the country, he is the laughing stock of the world and the Republican Party goes along with him.

The Trump presidency has been a big task for America; he has been the crudest, most dishonest, most divisive, and most unworthy president of the United States.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, in part of his rationale for voting not guilty, suggested that Trump would now face the justice system as a private citizen, and what the senator did not do that the court system can do. It’s a hypocritical position to take, but with all of Trump’s questionable dealings, he’s sure to be very busy in the justice system.

It is difficult to understand how the Republican Party could hang its future on this shameful national figure without any respect for democratic standards.

It is a very disappointing time.

