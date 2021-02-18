PM hails Roshan Digital initiative as remittances surpass $ 500 million





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that the country’s economic indicators were on a positive trajectory despite the challenges the country faces, including the Covid-19 pandemic.

At a ceremony in Islamabad celebrating the milestone of the Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) initiative crossing the $ 500 million mark, the prime minister said the country’s exports had also increased relative to other regional competitors. such as India.

The Prime Minister also congratulated the country’s textile sector for its contribution to exports. “Textile factories cannot find enough skilled labor currently in Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Sialkot,” the prime minister said.

Referring to the success of the RDA initiative, the Prime Minister said: “Pakistanis overseas are the greatest asset and there is enormous potential to be tapped in this regard.”

The RDA initiative is a brainchild of the government and was led by the State Bank of Pakistan. RDA initiative aims to financially connect the diaspora with Pakistan by facilitating their remittances

“I have been saying for 20 years to tap into this enormous potential,” he said. “and there is still plenty of room to encourage foreigners to take advantage of the service.”

The prime minister asked the governor of the State Bank to think about other ideas to engage Pakistanis overseas. “Targeted advertising is needed to increase the number of Roshan digital accounts.”

“The higher we get from the milestone of 88,000 accounts, the better,” he said.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Imran also called on the banks to pay special attention to the success of the Naya Pakistan housing program.

“We also need to work on rehabilitating small and medium industries so that we can address the concerns of Pakistanis at the local level.”

“Today the elite have all the facilities but the masses have suffered for so long,” he said, adding, “no government has paid attention to raising their status.”

During the event, the prime minister also said the government will focus on providing affordable housing to wage earners and the working class, as “this was something that has been overlooked by all previous governments.”

The overall concept of RDA, along with its underlying policies, was developed from the ground up to provide PNRs with a seamless banking experience and to extend the net of financial inclusion to the Pakistani diaspora.

The account holder can opt for a fully digitized account in multiple currencies, which means they can choose to open an account dominated by the rupee, a foreign currency (including USD, AED, GBP, euros, etc.) or both, and funds in the account will be fully repatriable. This means that it will allow a withdrawal of funds without a thorough approval process or the need for regulatory approval.

